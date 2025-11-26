Who is looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular? He gave underage girlfriend anti-fat injection on stream

Braden teaches men how to be hotter, and rated Michael B. Jordan 3.5 out of 10…

A social media influencer called Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, has found himself in hot water after injecting his 17-year-old girlfriend with cosmetic peptides during a Kick stream. But as it turns out, it’s only the tip of one very vain iceburg.

Who is Clavicular, and what content does he post?

To understand Clavicular’s content, we must first cover what looksmaxxing is. Born from male incel message boards in the 2010s, looksmaxxing is about increasing one’s attractiveness. This can be normal things like skincare routines and going to the gym, but there’s also the more extreme hardmaxxing. Think limb-lengthening surgeries, abusing anabolic steroids, and edging to increase testosterone.

All of Clavicular’s content centres around looksmaxxing after he experienced a glow up of sorts. The 20-year-old now looks completely different, with him claiming that it’s because of the looksmaxxing and not, you know, regular hormone-induced changes. Besides talking about his own transformation, Clavicular can be found on TikTok and Kick picking apart other people’s appearances whilst using almost scientific language like recessed mandible to hammer home his point.

He rated Michael B. Jordan 3.5 out of ten, which tells you just about everything you need to know.

Clavicular operates in the same circles as other manosphere influencers such as Ed Matthews, HStikkytokky, and Andrew Tate.

Clavicular injected his girlfriend on a Kick stream

Clavicular injecting his 17year old gf with face filler pic.twitter.com/m22nqW4qds — Top Streamer News (@TopStreamerNews) November 19, 2025

Though Clavicular’s content alone is rage-inducing enough, his opinions on womanhood are the cherry on top. Case and point, trying to force his girlfriend out of college to prove she’s “the one.” Things took an even more controversial turn this week when Clavicular, 20, injected his 17-year-old girlfriend with fat-dissolving compounds to sculpt her jawline.

The backlash was swift, with one person writing: “These looksmaxxers are literally under psychosis. Psychosis is not just religious.”

“Been seeing this guy a lot all of a sudden, was on board when it was just funny Incel looksmaxx science babble, but I think we may have gone too far in a few places. This gotta be the most evil sh*t I’ve witnessed online in at least 5 years,” another said.

“This is actually heartbreaking. A 17-year-old girl getting face filler injected by her boyfriend Clavicular… she’s still a minor, man. The world in 2025 our world is truly cooked guys,” another wrote.

Others have questioned whether the live-streamed procedure is the unlicensed practice of medicine.

Featured image credit: Braden Peters