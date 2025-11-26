The Tab
Clavicular

Who is looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular? He gave underage girlfriend anti-fat injection on stream

Braden teaches men how to be hotter, and rated Michael B. Jordan 3.5 out of 10…

Kieran Galpin | News

A social media influencer called Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, has found himself in hot water after injecting his 17-year-old girlfriend with cosmetic peptides during a Kick stream. But as it turns out, it’s only the tip of one very vain iceburg.

Who is Clavicular, and what content does he post?

@wclippedd

Clavicular had the whole room uncontrollably laughing after he analysed her face 😭 #clavicular #looksmaxing

♬ original sound – wclippedd

To understand Clavicular’s content, we must first cover what looksmaxxing is. Born from male incel message boards in the 2010s, looksmaxxing is about increasing one’s attractiveness. This can be normal things like skincare routines and going to the gym, but there’s also the more extreme hardmaxxing. Think limb-lengthening surgeries, abusing anabolic steroids, and edging to increase testosterone.

@kickexclusiveclips

CLAVICULAR tells his NEW GIRL she needs to DROP OUT OF COLLEGE 👀 #clavicular

♬ Slowest Stargazing – Marcelo De Carvalho

All of Clavicular’s content centres around looksmaxxing after he experienced a glow up of sorts. The 20-year-old now looks completely different, with him claiming that it’s because of the looksmaxxing and not, you know, regular hormone-induced changes. Besides talking about his own transformation, Clavicular can be found on TikTok and Kick picking apart other people’s appearances whilst using almost scientific language like recessed mandible to hammer home his point.

He rated Michael B. Jordan 3.5 out of ten, which tells you just about everything you need to know.

Clavicular operates in the same circles as other manosphere influencers such as Ed Matthews, HStikkytokky, and Andrew Tate.

Clavicular injected his girlfriend on a Kick stream

Though Clavicular’s content alone is rage-inducing enough, his opinions on womanhood are the cherry on top. Case and point, trying to force his girlfriend out of college to prove she’s “the one.” Things took an even more controversial turn this week when Clavicular, 20, injected his 17-year-old girlfriend with fat-dissolving compounds to sculpt her jawline.

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

The backlash was swift, with one person writing: “These looksmaxxers are literally under psychosis. Psychosis is not just religious.”

“Been seeing this guy a lot all of a sudden, was on board when it was just funny Incel looksmaxx science babble, but I think we may have gone too far in a few places. This gotta be the most evil sh*t I’ve witnessed online in at least 5 years,” another said.

“This is actually heartbreaking. A 17-year-old girl getting face filler injected by her boyfriend Clavicular… she’s still a minor, man. The world in 2025 our world is truly cooked guys,” another wrote.

Others have questioned whether the live-streamed procedure is the unlicensed practice of medicine.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Braden Peters

More on: Beauty Influencers TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

We Are Charlie Kirk TikTok song

The abysmal We Are Charlie Kirk song is all over TikTok – but where did it actually come from?

Latest

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Ready to go home for Christmas, Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

Uni ends, Christmas begins – nostalgia, friendships, festive chaos, and the long road to January exams.

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Jessica Owen

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Harrison Brocklehurst

People can’t decide if it’s mean spirited or just banter between mates

Feeling thirsty? Here are five places to get a rejuvenating smoothie in Exeter

Georgia Birkwieser

Because balance is key

Man admits causing death of ‘beautiful, kind’ Durham University student in fatal crash

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes failed to stop after hitting Abigail Eggleston

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Ready to go home for Christmas, Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

Uni ends, Christmas begins – nostalgia, friendships, festive chaos, and the long road to January exams.

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Jessica Owen

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Harrison Brocklehurst

People can’t decide if it’s mean spirited or just banter between mates

Feeling thirsty? Here are five places to get a rejuvenating smoothie in Exeter

Georgia Birkwieser

Because balance is key

Man admits causing death of ‘beautiful, kind’ Durham University student in fatal crash

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes failed to stop after hitting Abigail Eggleston