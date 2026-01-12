Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

Anyone who knows me knows I’m deeply involved in queer media, and Heated Rivalry was no exception. I haven’t felt this alive since the first time I watched Red, White & Royal Blue. So, since we all have to suffer—sorry, I meant wait—until 2027, here are a few things to help us cope.

Even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov (tragic I know). And even if we did, they would not be looking our way. So, as someone who has made “thinking about tragic little gay men,” a personality trait, here’s a list of suggestions to survive until these two return to our screens (please come back to us).

Books

The Game Changers Series. By Rachel Reid

The first-and most obvious-recommendation is to read the books that started it: The Game Changers series by Rachel Reid. I’m currently making my way through them and am, frankly obsessed. My Kindle is now a permanent accessory. A fair warning:these books are not always safe to read in public. but the risk is absolutely worth it.

If episode three left you wanting more of Scott and Kip, the first book will heal your heart and then immediately put it under pressure. Despite everything, they’re genuinely sweet, and I’m holding out hope we’ll see more of them on screen. And if you thought watching a nine-year situationship was emotionally taxing, reading it feels like psychological warfare. There are six books in the series (and some mini ones too), and according to Rachel Reid herself, they’re best read in order.

Breakaway Series. By E.L Massey

I read this series last year, well before I’d even heard of Heated Rivalry, and it ended up being one of my favourite reads. It follows Alex, a superstar hockey phenom and the youngest-ever NHL captain, and Elijah, a figure skater navigating life after a career-altering injury.

The story is genuinely sweet, but what really sets it apart is its thoughtful representation of disability, which is handled with care and understanding. There are two books in the main series, along with two spin-offs. While the spin-offs didn’t quite work for me, the original two are incredibly charming, and I would love to see more from this world.

Red, White And Royal Blue. By Casey Mcquiston

Let’s be honest: would this really be a Katy Vos article if I didn’t recommend Red, White & Royal Blue? You may wonder how it relates to Heated Rivalry. The answer is: it doesn’t. But Red, White & Royal Blue is the mother of modern enemies-to-lovers (and secret lovers) in queer books and media, so you’re simply going to have to accept it.

And if you somehow haven’t read or watched it yet—why? I feel almost silly explaining the plot because surely everyone already knows it, but I’ll keep it brief. The First Son of the United States and the Prince of England cause a very public scandal, are forced into each other’s orbit, and—against all odds—fall in love. It’s dramatic, it’s tender, and it’s still one of the best to ever do it.

Pole Position. By Rebecca J Caffery

I only read this last month, and honestly, it wasn’t my favourite—mostly because I’m not the target audience. I could not care less about F1 and was really just here for the romance. That said, if you loved Heated Rivalry, this is basically the same energy… but with Formula 1.

Movies

Handsome Devil (2016)

This is one of my all-time favourite movies. It follows two boys who are roommates at a boarding school—one obsessed with music, the other obsessed with rugby. They form an unlikely friendship that helps them both understand themselves on a deeper level. It’s beautiful, emotional, and something everyone should watch at least once in their lives. Plus, there’s an incredible scene between Andrew Scott and Nicholas Galitzine that will absolutely stick with you.

Challengers (2024)

We all knew this was coming. If your TikTok feed is anything like mine, you’ve probably seen—maybe even saved and reposted—a few Challengers × Heated Rivalry mashups. It follows a love triangle in the high-stakes world of professional tennis, giving off that same sexy, edgy vibe that makes you feel like you really shouldn’t be watching… and yet, you do. That said, TikTok might be overselling this one a bit.

Bottoms (2023)

Nicholas Galitzine makes the list again—sorry, not sorry—but as much as I love (and I mean love) Jeff, this film is not about him… even if he’d like to think it is. This movie literally changed my brain chemistry, and I genuinely believe this is my Mean Girls. It follows two “ugly and untalented gays” who start a fight club to win over the girls of their dreams. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been obsessed since the trailer dropped. More fun and campy than Heated Rivalry, sure, but it absolutely earns a spot on this list.

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Could I really write a queer media and sports article without mentioning the founding mother of all queer comedies? Of course not. But I’m a Cheerleader follows Megan, an “all-American cheerleader” whose parents send her to a conversion camp—because apparently being a cheerleader automatically means you’re not a lesbian. This movie is like a warm hug that reminds us of the vital importance of acceptance.

And that brings us to the end of the list. Let’s be honest with each other—we are never going to feel the same way we did watching Heated Rivalry for the first time, or hearing “I’m coming to the cottage” and immediately losing our minds. We will, in fact, be suffering until season two arrives. But take comfort in this: no matter what happens, we will always have AO3. (And trust me, I’ve been using it.)

