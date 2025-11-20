The Tab
‘I need help!’: Police release boyfriend’s chilling 911 call as he’s charged for TikToker’s murder

He is being held without bond

Kieran Galpin | News

Shanoyd Whyte Jr was arrested last week for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Girlalala, whose death came after she was fatally shot multiple times in the front passenger seat of a parked Tesla.

Transgender TikToker Girlalala, who boasted 294,600 followers on TikTok and 117,012 followers over her three Instagram accounts, was most well known for being a wig influencer. She worked as a hairstylist at Girlalala Beauty Bar, specialising in hair extensions and wig application in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Last Friday, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency at a property in Florida. They found Girlalala in the Tesla suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was rushed to Broward Health Medical Centre for treatment. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind though and gesture during our time of bereavement. Now we are just praying that justice is served to the fullest degree,” her family told local news outlets.

Her boyfriend of several years, Shanoyd Whyte Jr, was arrested on the same day and charged with first-degree murder. A judge ordered him held without bond, but there’s no new information on further hearings or a trial date. The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police have since released audio of Shanoyd Whyte Jr’s 911 call about Girlalala’s death.

Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Police have released the 911 call about Girlalala’s death

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Shanoyd Whyte Jr, who was arrested in 2022 for domestic violence, could be heard urging emergency responds to “hurry up.”

“Please help! Hello? I need help please! I need help!” the murder suspect said. “I don’t know the address. Just check! Just check, please! I’m at a house. I’m at a house. Please [moaning], please. Alright, thank you.”

Shanoyd then hung up the phone call, with the 911 operator ringing him back and reminding him to remain on the line.

“‘Yes, hello. Get here! Hurry up and get here! Who’s calling me, hurry up and get here! Please,” he responded.

Girlalala was just 21 years old.

