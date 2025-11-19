The Tab
Cardi B

Influencer responds as Cardi B’s boyfriend sues him over sexual assault and murder plot claims

He accused Stefon Diggs of planning to kill him to ‘suppress his gay/bisexual secrets’

Kieran Galpin | News

Cardi B’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, is now suing Christopher Blake Griffith, the influencer who accused him of sexual assault and planning a murder.

The NFL star, who earlier this month welcomed a son with Cardi B, was slapped with serious accusations earlier this year when Christopher Blake Griffith accused him of sexual assault.

The incident allegedly happened back in 2023 when Christopher, Stefon, and other influencers attended a charity basketball game in Washington, DC.  They returned to Stefon’s home in Maryland, where the assault allegedly occurred, but the wide receiver claimed his assistant asked the “would-be social media influencer” to leave when he went to bed.

When Christopher exposed the story on his Instagram story, tagging Stefon’s employers and brand deals, he also claimed that the athlete planned to have him killed to “suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from being exposed.”

“Soooo Stefon Diggs drugged me, attempted to s*xually assault me, and then conspired w/ his employees/hitmen to organise an attack on my life that his brother (Darez Diggs) was charged and convicted for being involved in…& @ugg gave him a campaign sport standing alongside @sarahjessicaparker?? Somebody’s gotta do their homework…. I’m disgusted,” he said on Instagram at the time.

Christopher was attacked by Stefon’s brother, Darez Diggs, in an elevator in 2024. CCTV captured him and two friends beating the influencer, with a judge later sentencing him to two years’ probation. He’s yet to comment on the assault publicly.

Stefon Diggs is now suing Christopher Blake Griffith for an undisclosed amount

Filing a defamation lawsuit on October 1, Stefon Diggs is seeking undisclosed damages and legal fees.

In response, Christopher Blake Griffith is launching a lawsuit over his own.

“Mr Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that, regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks,” Christopher Blake Griffith’s attorney, Jake Lebowitz, told The Daily Mail.

“Not only will we defend against these false allegations but our counterclaims for sexual battery will be filed shortly.”

A pre-trial hearing has been set for July 2026, but more information is expected to follow.

Featured image credit: Christopher Blake Griffith/Cardi B and Instagram

