Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

For the past two months, six of your favourite campus celebrities have been battling it out for the coveted Warwick Tab’s Biggest Name on Campus award. Joseph, Alex, Helen, Kuku, Brume and Caprice fought tooth and nail for your votes.

You’ve been waiting with bated breath, but the moment has finally come to crown a winner. In the final, Brume and Alex told us why they should take the crown, but only one star can be the ultimate BNOC.

We are very excited to announce that, with over a whopping 70 per cent of votes, the Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025 is the one and only Alex Prepelita!

We asked Alex how he felt about being crowned BNOC of the year, and here’s what he told us:

“I would like to really thank every single one of the great people that I’ve met at Warwick for giving me this opportunity, from flatmates to society friends to my competitors, as without them I would have never had the confidence to truly make the most of Warwick life.

“Even though I may have won the BNOC contest in my first year, that doesn’t mean that I’ll stop committing to Warwick events, as they’re the fuel to getting through my (pretty difficult) degree!”.

Congratulations to Alex!

