Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

The wait is finally over

Sofia Drake-Perelló | News

For the past two months, six of your favourite campus celebrities have been battling it out for the coveted Warwick Tab’s Biggest Name on Campus award. Joseph, Alex, Helen, Kuku, Brume and Caprice fought tooth and nail for your votes.

You’ve been waiting with bated breath, but the moment has finally come to crown a winner. In the final, Brume and Alex told us why they should take the crown, but only one star can be the ultimate BNOC.

We are very excited to announce that, with over a whopping 70 per cent of votes, the Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025 is the one and only Alex Prepelita!

We asked Alex how he felt about being crowned BNOC of the year, and here’s what he told us:

“I would like to really thank every single one of the great people that I’ve met at Warwick for giving me this opportunity, from flatmates to society friends to my competitors, as without them I would have never had the confidence to truly make the most of Warwick life.

“Even though I may have won the BNOC contest in my first year, that doesn’t mean that I’ll stop committing to Warwick events, as they’re the fuel to getting through my (pretty difficult) degree!”.

Congratulations to Alex!

Could you be Warwick’s biggest BNOC next year? It’s time to start making a name for yourself on campus (… by writing for The Warwick Tab).

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

Video of Indiyah goes viral after cheating claims with Love Island ex Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

Hayley Soen

Dami has said they broke up due to a ‘breach of trust’

Nikki Glaser can't joke about Golden Globes 2026

Celebs Nikki Glaser can and can’t joke about at Golden Globes as she reveals her strict rules

Suchismita Ghosh

This year’s jokes were far less controversial than last year’s

The Traitors reveals if Fiona really broke the rules, after that huge fight with Rachel

Hebe Hancock

They take an oath

