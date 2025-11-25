The Tab

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Lucy Evanson | News

Imperial College London staff have begun a four-day strike over an ongoing pay dispute.

The University and College Union (UCU) confirmed yesterday (24th November) that strikes begin on Tuesday 25th November and will last until at least Friday. 

The UCU has said that if university management does not make an offer accepted by the union before the end of the week, strikes will continue until Friday 12th December. 

The announcement follows earlier industrial action at the end of October, during which 1,200 staff members walked out in protest of Imperial’s below-inflation two per cent pay award. 

Pickets will take place at Imperial’s South Kensington and White City campuses from 8.30am to 10:30am on each day of the strikes. 

According to the UCU, Imperial management admitted that the pay offer was based on miscalculated figures, but claimed that after recalculations with the correct pay figures, pay was still above salary benchmarks.

The UCU claims that an earlier review of these benchmarks concluded that they needed to be uplifted, which Imperial management allegedly misrepresented by claiming that the review concluded “the benchmarks used for all job families… were appropriate”.

During negotiations, Imperial management offered to increase the period of eligibility for enhanced paternity pay to make up for the insufficient salary increase. After unions pointed out that it would mean that new fathers would receive more full-pay leave than new mothers, management withdrew this increase rather than increasing maternity leave accordingly. 

An Imperial spokesperson said the university is “committed to ensuring that staff are appropriately recognised and rewarded”, and that their pay benchmarks position them at “the median to upper quartile of the market”.

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

university of roehampton uk unis financial trouble

The 20 UK universities in the most financial trouble, based on their scary deficits

The spokesperson added that the pay increase offered to staff is higher than the sector average, and that an investigation conducted after the benchmarking issue resulted in a correction, showing the university’s “commitment” to “median to upper-quartile salaries”.

Imperial College London via Pexels

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Imperial staff will once again down tools this week because they refuse to accept a real-terms pay cut while university management freely spends billions of pounds elsewhere.  

“The mistakes Imperial management is making, to avoid giving staff what they deserve, will have serious consequences. The Provost must stop misrepresenting a salary review, which clearly concluded that pay needs to rise, as a reason to suppress wages and return to the negotiating table with a meaningful offer.”

President of Imperial UCU, Vijay Tymms, added: “Members are furious that after first failing to check their calculations, we now find senior management has behaved in such an underhand way.

“When this review was first announced, we were told that our input would ‘help shape the principles to inform our decisions’. Nobody thought those decisions would include rewriting the recommendations of the review.”

An Imperial College spokesperson told The London Tab: “We remain committed to ensuring that staff are appropriately recognised and rewarded for the vital role they play. In uncertain times it is important that we plan for the long-term future of our institution for the benefit of our students and staff. Our pay benchmarks – agreed in April 2021 by university leadership – remain to position ourselves at the median to upper quartile of the market.

“Delivering competitive pay to our staff is a priority. We have agreed a two per cent across-the-board pay increase this year, higher than the 1.4 per cent sector average.

“The benchmarking issue relates to a coding error which was identified as affecting some of the academic pay benchmarking data provided by the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA).

“Following an investigation, the academic benchmarks were corrected and are published on our website. These show Imperial continues to meet its commitment to pay median to upper-quartile salaries across all job families, as set out in our pay principles.”

Featured image via Canva and Instagram / @imperialucu

Lucy Evanson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

London student tells court he killed ‘germaphobic’ woman in self-defence

North London man charged after hiring imposter to take driving theory test

Support for the Greens is rising in London, so here’s what that might mean for students

Latest

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days