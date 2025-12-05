The Tab

Zootopia 3 is confirmed, and the Zootopia 2 post-credit scene gives a big hint on the plot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

After almost 10 years of waiting, Zootopia 2 came out last weekend, and we’re already hungry for more. But don’t worry – Zootpia 2’s post-credit scene gives a huge hint at Zootopia 3 and exactly what it could be about.

If you missed the Zootopia 2 post-credit scene, here’s the key detail

via Disney

Disney’s Zootopia’s hugely anticipated sequel builds on the world from the first film by introducing more types of animals, like sea creatures. But the series has so many more animals it could make films about, and the ending of Zootopia 2 really shows this. At the very end of the post-credit scene, when Judy Hopper is arguing with her neighbours, a single feather falls from the ceiling.

It might feel like an unimportant detail, but we haven’t seen birds in the Zootopia universe yet, so this is. a massive hint that the third film will cover that side of the animal world.

Even the cast is excited for a potential Zootopia 3

via Disney

“There are other worlds that I would love to see explored, because it didn’t even occur to me when we were making the first one, like, ‘What about the semi-aquatic animals?’ If you stayed for the post-credit scene of Zootopia 2, we introduced another world with a new type of animal. I wouldn’t even pretend to be able to predict what it is that they’ll do with Zootopia 3,” Judy voice actress Ginnifer Goodwin said in an interview with Variety.

“I don’t think it would be as long. Hopefully. I don’t know. We’re getting up there.”

When the interviewer asked to clarify if she meant the runtime of the film, she clarified: “No, no, no, no, the wait to do the next one. I don’t know how much older they’d want us to be getting. I mean, we look amazing.”

So, there’s plenty of hope for a third Zootopia film, and we already have a good idea of what it could be about. Fingers crossed, Ginnifer is right, and it doesn’t take another 10 years!

Featured image via Disney

