The ultimate guide to Christmas markets in and around Durham

Fancy a mulled wine, a random ornament for your Christmas tree, or another candle? Well, here’s your guide to markets in and around (ish) Durham for you to visit before the end of term.

Durham

Of course, starting with the most local, Durham Christmas festival will run from the 5th – 7th of December! If you don’t fancy giving more money to LNER (as I’m sure we are all sick of doing), walk on down to town center and get in the festive, freezing cold. Over 200 small businesses will be in the city center, a step up from the two semi-interesting shops in town. If anyone has taken a little walk to the Cathedral recently, you might have wondered “What is that massive, kind of ugly white tarp in front of the Cathedral?” Call me stupid but I was pretty confused when I saw it on the way to my 4pm lecture… turns out that it’s going to be transformed into the Craft & Producers Marquee.

Local Vendors will be selling things ranging from candles, crystal nail files, and fresh baked goods, braving the cold to entice our bank account numbers to decrease even more. On the topic of bank account numbers decreasing, there will be an entry fee to the Craft & Producers market. However, The Festive Outdoor Market will be up and running in Market Place square and there is no entrance fee to this!

Newcastle

To be honest, Newcastle Christmas Market is one of those markets where you go if you’re in the area but maybe not specifically for the market. Only 15 minutes away by train, if you’re looking for an excuse to escape Durham, make a day out of it and visit on the way to civilisation (real freaking clothes shops and not the depressing ones in town).

Newcastle Christmas Market is taking place from the 15th of November – 23rd of December this year and is being held right outside Eldon Square Mall. There are two streets which are filled with vendors that sell typical with a bar in between for a warming cup of mulled wine; the real highlight of going to Christmas markets (justification for drinking at 1pm on a random Tuesday).

York

York Christmas Market is arguably one of the most famous Christmas Markets in the UK, known for having atmospheric alpine huts, great food and a large variety of vendors. Going to York for the first time last year to explore before making uni options meant that I had the absolute joy of visiting – as an international student, York Christmas Market being my first ever Christmas Market was genuinely so amazing.

York is about 1 hour and 10 minutes (give or take) away from Durham and the Christmas market will be taking place from the 13th of November – 21st of December, spanning St. Sampsons Square and Parliament Street, which is right in town center. For any fans of Harry Potter, one of York’s most famous tourist attractions is “The Shambles”, believed to have inspired Diagon Alley.

Edinburgh

Going further up North into Scotland, Edinburgh is a beautiful historic city that is filled with aesthetic cafes as my Tiktok for you page likes to remind me all the time. Edinburgh’s Christmas Market might be better suited for those who want actual activities to do rather than walk around and shop, as there are two different ice rinks available in the market. From the 4th to 21st of December, George Street Ice Rink will be open 1pm – 7pm on Thursdays, 12am – 9 pm on Fridays, and 11am – 9pm on the weekend. Other amazing events that will take place is the Torchlight procession on December 29th as part of Hogmanay celebrations – for International students who are remaining in Durham over the Christmas break, this is a wonderful way to experience Scottish culture!

Edinburgh is about 1 hour and 50 minutes away by train and the Christmas Market is being held in East Princes Street Garden, an eight minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley station. There are direct links from Durham on the LNER, and whilst pretty, is quite a trek to get to!

Everywhere will have your bog standard mulled wine, yorkshire pudding wraps – if you want a Christmas Market that has things more unique to it Edinburgh is the way to go! Equally, if you don’t fancy selling your soul to LNER (despite York’s highly aesthetic Christmas market, tickets can be quite spenny), Newcastle train tickets are quite affordable with a railcard and you can easily make a day out of it! If you don’t fancy trekking to a Christmas Market, Durham’s short Christmas market can be a brilliant weekend plan with your friends! Bundle up and get in the festive spirit for whichever Christmas market best suits what you want!

