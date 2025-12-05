Spotify Wrapped 2025: An honest ranking of KCL students’ top artists

32 mins ago

The wait is finally over. No, don’t get too excited, the first Semester hasn’t officially wrapped yet – but your Spotify listening history certainly has! While we’re all still drowning in deadlines and fighting for a spot in the Round Reading Room, at least we know which artists have been keeping us going all year.

This year, Spotify’s unnecessary feature was assigning you a club based on your listening habits. So, whether you belong to the Cloud State Society and used music to power those late-night study sessions or the Full Charge Crew and had to hit your seminar’s hungover after a night of blasting Charli XCX – we’re here to unpack every artist King’s students streamed this year.

We asked, and you delivered. Judging by the amount of you who rushed to your Instagram stories with screenshots, it seems no-one is ashamed of their listening history this year. But perhaps that will change after we expose exactly who you’ve been streaming and what that says about you…

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae

Well, we’re starting off pretty obscure (just kidding, of course). If the infamous pop girlies made it to your top artists…you’re a little basic, but who cares? I’m confident though that each of you are more unique than the guys who wander Bush House with a matcha in hand, all caught with Clairo in their top five.

You’ve had an interesting year with some serious emotional whiplash, going from the melancholy of The Tortured Poets Department to a dance-pop album with hits discussing Travis Kelce’s wood couldn’t have been easy. We see you too Carpenters, Man’s Best Friend delivered its fair share of emotional ballads, without forgetting about Sabrina’s classic innuendos.

So, whether you ‘Almost Broke Up Again’ or ‘Tears’ are falling from your eyes, these girls have supported you through it all. You’ve shown some serious commitment as a fan despite arguably their most controversial albums being released this year and I’m sure you put up with some serious ‘TIT FOR TAT’ in fan wars and we applaud you for it.

Boygenius, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers

If these alternative artists made it to your top five, we seriously have to ask: Are you okay? We all enjoy our fair share of soul crushing ballads, and the competitive nature of some seminars can seriously leave you feeling like you’re ‘always an angel, never a God’. But if you’ve been streaming these melancholic melodies all year round, we’d recommend a trip to the wellbeing hub.

You have great taste and most likely belonged to Spotify’s ‘Soft Hearts Club’. You let music carry you through the difficult times and we guarantee you can be found admiring the rain from the window of the Maughan Library more than you’re seen actually studying.

Nevertheless, you’re a major overachiever despite acting ‘Cool About It’. We see you and we’ll be cheering for you when those exam results come out – just don’t spend the whole holiday season listening to (or drinking) ‘So Much Wine’.

Lil Peep, Tv Girl, Linkin Park

I didn’t know KCL admissions went as young as 14! Just kidding, but seriously you never grew out of that edgy year nine phase, did you? In all seriousness, you don’t let the year define who you listen to and that’s admirable. These have probably been your go-to artists since you first discovered the playlist button and that kind of commitment deserves to be applauded.

Whilst at first people may assume you’re pretty woeful (some may dismiss you as emo) or feel like ‘in the end, it doesn’t even matter’, we can safely say that when you dig deeper into these artists discography there’s some hidden gems which get overlooked.

Perhaps instead of crying to ‘Not Allowed’ as you may have done in your formative years, you’ve had a fair share of ‘teen romance’ this year. We certainly agree that listening to ‘Lover’s Rock’ could bring back those good memories for anyone. Keep being you, just stop thinking you’re special for hating Taylor Swift.

Lana del Rey, Dominic Fike, Red Hot Chilli Peppers

“Excuse me, I think your feminist literature just fell out of your tote bag!” I’m sure you hear that a lot as you walk through Strand with your wired headphones and baggy jeans (by the way, no amount of cool band t-shirts can distract us from the fact that said jeans have left your ankles soaking).

You might care more about coffee shop catch ups and Urban Outfitters sales than your coursework, but at least you have good taste. Don’t worry, we all believe you when you say you would’ve streamed way more hours if it only tracked how often you listen to your Ultraviolence vinyl.

However, I bet that didn’t stop you from looping a few songs overnight to show off to a certain someone you added on Airbuds. You’re a little performative, but we love you and your taste.

Featured image via Unsplash/@sabrinacarpenter/@tatemcrae on Instagram