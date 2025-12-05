Watch how all the Stranger Things cast reacted to reading that Will Byers twist for the first time

The Tab
The Stranger Things season five end of volume one twist was, to be fair to everyone involved, a gag. It was a resolution we all saw coming and one that was being hinted at throughout the entirety of the show really, but yes – Will Byers has powers. They’re different to Eleven’s and they’re definitely connected to Vecna and it’s kind of what we all expected. But to create such a powerful and thrilling to watch final scene when everyone was still expecting it is no easy feat and that final scene of episode four was an utter blast. Now the show has released how all the cast reacted to the Will Byers twist in Stranger Things season five and it’s an amazing table read, honestly.

The table read shows how the whole cast learned about Will’s powers

In the footage, the entire cast of Stranger Things are reading through the final scene and everyone’s reactions are widely different to the twist.

Noah and Millie are getting dragged for being cringe

When the twist comes out, the pair do a little sat down twerk and tongue out. They were absolutely queening out. When I find this annoying I have to remember that I also was once 21 and annoying too so I have decided to put my bitterness aside and be happy for them. I choose peace.

Gaten was literally every single one of us at home watching

He was losing his mind and you know what, fair enough. He knew we’d all be whooping and cheering like mad.

Sadie Sink gave a shady look… 

Truly the biggest brightest and best cast member, Sadie Sink was the one who looked less than gagged. People think she gave a shady face when she reacted to the table read and when you look at what she did you can lowkey why people think she would be doing that. She’s so over it.

The table read instantly went viral and it’s actually keeping me fed before the next chapter on Boxing Day. Which I am absolutely salivating for, I have got to say. Watching the cast react to the Stranger Things Will twist is a joy that will never get old.

