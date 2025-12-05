The Tab
Brian Walshe

Court hears 28 sinister Google searches from man accused of dismembering the mum of his three kids

He maintained his innocence at trial this week

Kieran Galpin | News

This week, the trial started for father of three Brian Walshe, the man standing accused of murdering, dismembering, and then disposing of his wife’s body.

Back in January 4, 2023, Serbian-American real estate executive Ana Walshe was reported missing by both her employer and her husband. Brian claimed that she had flown to DC for a work emergency, but police were unable to verify her whereabouts or his alibi of visiting his mother.

Brian was arrested on January 8 and charged with misleading a police investigation. He’d purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies on January 2, and upon receiving a search warrant, officers found blood in the basement alongside a bloody knife. He was arrested again on January 18, this time charged with murder and disinterring a body without authority.

Though Brian has since changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, this was only on the charges of misleading an investigation and disinterring a body without authority. He still maintains his innocence, claiming he didn’t kill her.

Brian Walshe’s Google searches were revealed at trial

@cnn

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino reads entries from Brian Walshe’s search history in court from the witness stand. Walshe, who denies killing his wife Ana Walshe, pleaded guilty last month to misleading police and improper conveyance of a human body. Her body has not been found.

♬ original sound – CNN – CNN

At trial this week, which also saw Ana Walshe’s affair come to light, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino took to the stand equipped with Brian’s Google search history.

Around the time Ana Walshe vanished, her husband Brian searched for:

  • Is it better to throw away crime scene clothes or wash them
  • How to clean blood from a wood floor
  • Can I use bleach to clean my wood floors from blood stains
  • What does bleach do to dead bodies
  • He clicked on an article entitled: Want to get away with murder? Use this special detergent
  • How to use hydrogen peroxide on dead bodies
  • How to clear blood stains with hydrogen peroxide

    • Most Read

    Whiteexican

    OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

    Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

    Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

    Ethan Slater

    Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

  • Should I use hydrogen peroxide on blood stains on concrete?
  • Can the FBI tell when you accessed your phone
  • Does the dishwasher clean blood
  • Is it possible that a knife which had blood on it remains contaminated with HIV after it has been washed with hot water and dishwasher soap?
  • How long do stores keep security footage
  • How to saw a body
  • How to dismember a body
  • Hacksaw, the best tool for dismembering a body?
  • Can you be charged with murder without a body
  • He clicked on a Wikipedia article: Murder charge without a body
  • He clicked on an article: No corpse, no problem: Notable murder convictions without a body
  • Can you identify a body with broken teeth?
  • Disposing of a body in the trash
  • Can I mix white vinegar to stop smells?
  • Can baking soda make a dead body smell good?
  • He clicked on this article: Cleaning up blood without leaving a trace: Five tips
  • Are footprints easy to wash away?
  • How long for a dismembered body to decompose
  • Can a body decompose in a plastic bag?
  • Can police get your search history without your computer?
  • Does a cellphone track your historical location?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: CRAIG WALKER/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More on: Police True crime US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Diddy

Netflix drops savage clap back to Diddy after his tantrum over 50 Cent’s ‘illegal’ new doc

Beauty influencer found dead in suitcase in forest, after sending friends a chilling text

Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

Latest

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s actually a deep meaning

wicked for good poltical lines

Wicked and Wicked: For Good cut out four controversial political lines from the stage show

Claudia Cox

They glossed over the references to US politicians

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Kieran Galpin

It’s a lot of words

The chilling real kidnapping that shaped Winona Ryders’ Stranger Things performance

Hebe Hancock

It’s just as emotional as the show

Stranger Things Derek plot hole

Derek is an instant Stranger Things icon, but he’s at the centre of a season five plot hole

Harrison Brocklehurst

The entire storyline with his family was CHAOS

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Kieran Galpin

In advance, I’m sorry

Will might be more powerful than Eleven now, according to this huge Stranger Things theory

Hebe Hancock

It’s gotta be true

stranger things hydra theory

Stranger Things viewers’ ‘hydra theory’ predicts huge plot twist in season five volume two

Claudia Cox

Is yet another monster coming for Hawkins?

Former NATO commander gives speech at Lancaster University

Ben Baylis

The former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander spoke about the war in Ukraine and what it means for the UK and the security of Europe

University of Manchester’s vice-chancellor sees nearly £150k pay rise compared to last VC

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Professor Duncan Iverson earns 10.5 times the median pay of staff

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s actually a deep meaning

wicked for good poltical lines

Wicked and Wicked: For Good cut out four controversial political lines from the stage show

Claudia Cox

They glossed over the references to US politicians

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Kieran Galpin

It’s a lot of words

The chilling real kidnapping that shaped Winona Ryders’ Stranger Things performance

Hebe Hancock

It’s just as emotional as the show

Stranger Things Derek plot hole

Derek is an instant Stranger Things icon, but he’s at the centre of a season five plot hole

Harrison Brocklehurst

The entire storyline with his family was CHAOS

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Kieran Galpin

In advance, I’m sorry

Will might be more powerful than Eleven now, according to this huge Stranger Things theory

Hebe Hancock

It’s gotta be true

stranger things hydra theory

Stranger Things viewers’ ‘hydra theory’ predicts huge plot twist in season five volume two

Claudia Cox

Is yet another monster coming for Hawkins?

Former NATO commander gives speech at Lancaster University

Ben Baylis

The former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander spoke about the war in Ukraine and what it means for the UK and the security of Europe

University of Manchester’s vice-chancellor sees nearly £150k pay rise compared to last VC

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Professor Duncan Iverson earns 10.5 times the median pay of staff