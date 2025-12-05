He maintained his innocence at trial this week

This week, the trial started for father of three Brian Walshe, the man standing accused of murdering, dismembering, and then disposing of his wife’s body.

Back in January 4, 2023, Serbian-American real estate executive Ana Walshe was reported missing by both her employer and her husband. Brian claimed that she had flown to DC for a work emergency, but police were unable to verify her whereabouts or his alibi of visiting his mother.

Brian was arrested on January 8 and charged with misleading a police investigation. He’d purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies on January 2, and upon receiving a search warrant, officers found blood in the basement alongside a bloody knife. He was arrested again on January 18, this time charged with murder and disinterring a body without authority.

Though Brian has since changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, this was only on the charges of misleading an investigation and disinterring a body without authority. He still maintains his innocence, claiming he didn’t kill her.

Brian Walshe’s Google searches were revealed at trial

@cnn Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino reads entries from Brian Walshe’s search history in court from the witness stand. Walshe, who denies killing his wife Ana Walshe, pleaded guilty last month to misleading police and improper conveyance of a human body. Her body has not been found. ♬ original sound – CNN – CNN

At trial this week, which also saw Ana Walshe’s affair come to light, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino took to the stand equipped with Brian’s Google search history.

Around the time Ana Walshe vanished, her husband Brian searched for:

Is it better to throw away crime scene clothes or wash them

How to clean blood from a wood floor

Can I use bleach to clean my wood floors from blood stains

What does bleach do to dead bodies

He clicked on an article entitled: Want to get away with murder? Use this special detergent

How to use hydrogen peroxide on dead bodies

How to clear blood stains with hydrogen peroxide

Can the FBI tell when you accessed your phone

Does the dishwasher clean blood

Is it possible that a knife which had blood on it remains contaminated with HIV after it has been washed with hot water and dishwasher soap?

How long do stores keep security footage

How to saw a body

How to dismember a body

Hacksaw, the best tool for dismembering a body?

Can you be charged with murder without a body

He clicked on a Wikipedia article: Murder charge without a body

He clicked on an article: No corpse, no problem: Notable murder convictions without a body

Can you identify a body with broken teeth?

Disposing of a body in the trash

Can I mix white vinegar to stop smells?

Can baking soda make a dead body smell good?

He clicked on this article: Cleaning up blood without leaving a trace: Five tips

Are footprints easy to wash away?

How long for a dismembered body to decompose

Can a body decompose in a plastic bag?

Can police get your search history without your computer?

Does a cellphone track your historical location?

Featured image credit: CRAIG WALKER/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock