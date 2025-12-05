Court hears 28 sinister Google searches from man accused of dismembering the mum of his three kids
He maintained his innocence at trial this week
This week, the trial started for father of three Brian Walshe, the man standing accused of murdering, dismembering, and then disposing of his wife’s body.
Back in January 4, 2023, Serbian-American real estate executive Ana Walshe was reported missing by both her employer and her husband. Brian claimed that she had flown to DC for a work emergency, but police were unable to verify her whereabouts or his alibi of visiting his mother.
Brian was arrested on January 8 and charged with misleading a police investigation. He’d purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies on January 2, and upon receiving a search warrant, officers found blood in the basement alongside a bloody knife. He was arrested again on January 18, this time charged with murder and disinterring a body without authority.
Though Brian has since changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, this was only on the charges of misleading an investigation and disinterring a body without authority. He still maintains his innocence, claiming he didn’t kill her.
Brian Walshe’s Google searches were revealed at trial
@cnn
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino reads entries from Brian Walshe’s search history in court from the witness stand. Walshe, who denies killing his wife Ana Walshe, pleaded guilty last month to misleading police and improper conveyance of a human body. Her body has not been found.
At trial this week, which also saw Ana Walshe’s affair come to light, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino took to the stand equipped with Brian’s Google search history.
Around the time Ana Walshe vanished, her husband Brian searched for:
- Is it better to throw away crime scene clothes or wash them
- How to clean blood from a wood floor
- Can I use bleach to clean my wood floors from blood stains
- What does bleach do to dead bodies
- He clicked on an article entitled: Want to get away with murder? Use this special detergent
- How to use hydrogen peroxide on dead bodies
- How to clear blood stains with hydrogen peroxide
- Should I use hydrogen peroxide on blood stains on concrete?
- Can the FBI tell when you accessed your phone
- Does the dishwasher clean blood
- Is it possible that a knife which had blood on it remains contaminated with HIV after it has been washed with hot water and dishwasher soap?
- How long do stores keep security footage
- How to saw a body
- How to dismember a body
- Hacksaw, the best tool for dismembering a body?
- Can you be charged with murder without a body
- He clicked on a Wikipedia article: Murder charge without a body
- He clicked on an article: No corpse, no problem: Notable murder convictions without a body
- Can you identify a body with broken teeth?
- Disposing of a body in the trash
- Can I mix white vinegar to stop smells?
- Can baking soda make a dead body smell good?
- He clicked on this article: Cleaning up blood without leaving a trace: Five tips
- Are footprints easy to wash away?
- How long for a dismembered body to decompose
- Can a body decompose in a plastic bag?
- Can police get your search history without your computer?
- Does a cellphone track your historical location?
Most Read
For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.
Featured image credit: CRAIG WALKER/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock