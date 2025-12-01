The Tab

Beauty influencer found dead in suitcase in forest, after sending friends a chilling text

It’s a really creepy case

Hebe Hancock | News

Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper, who had nearly 50,000 Instagram followers for her makeup looks and singing videos, was found dead in a Slovenian forest after nearly a week missing, and the details leading up to the discovery are deeply disturbing.

The 31-year-old makeup artist, known in Graz for her selfies and creative make-up, had returned home from a Christmas party on 23rd November with a friend. After being dropped off in a taxi, she went into her flat, later heading back out to walk her dog.

Not long afterwards, she reassured friends she was okay. But according to police, her later WhatsApp messages took a darker turn: Stefanie wrote that there was a “creep in the stairwell”, describing a “shadowy figure lingering in her building”. This was the last anyone heard from her.

As search efforts intensified, with drones and sniffer dogs combing the area around her home, witnesses reportedly told investigators they had heard an argument in her building, and later saw her ex-partner carrying what looked like a large roll of fabric.

Nearly a week after Stefanie vanished, Styrian State Police arrested her 31-year-old former boyfriend. Officers say he had allegedly led them across the border to Slovenia, where her body was found inside a suitcase in a forested area.

Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung reported that he had allegedly admitted to strangling her. In a statement to the news outlet, police said: “The man is believed to have traveled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police.

“On Monday evening, November 24, 2025, the Slovenian police reported that a car had caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the border. This was the 31-year-old man’s car. He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@badgalfani

More on: crime Influencers News True crime
