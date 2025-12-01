Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

3 hours ago

Some more details about Keye and Davide’s post-MAFS UK breakup have been revealed, including how Davide rang his husband over 100 times amidst the Grindr drama.

As we’ve established, Keye and Davide broke up because of infidelity despite both saying yes at MAFS‘ final vows. It seemed to be over the infamous gay hookup app, Grindr, with Davide finding his husband on there after returning home from work.

“It was very difficult coming out of the experiment. I think the pressure of the outside world was a lot, not just for me but for Keye,” Davide said in a new interview with Spill with Will. “I was struggling a lot with travelling back and forth and like coming and being with him. Like I mentioned prior, his energy is a lot.”

Though they tried to make it work, with Davide doing his best to keep up with Keye’s lavish social life, upon flying back to America, things turned a rather disastrous corner. Davide texted his husband that he’d landed safely, but upon getting no reply, he proceeded to ring him.

Though Keye maintained that he was asleep during those phone calls, because it was 2 am in the UK, Davide now says that Keye was manually cancelling the calls. He also claimed that Keye was active on Instagram at the time.

“I tried to call again, nothing. And again, nothing. 136 times I called this man, that night. I’m panicking, I’m like ‘Is he okay? Is everything alright?'” he shared.

Davide said that something in his gut told him Keye was up to no good. Upon downloading Grindr, his suspicions were confirmed. He found Keye’s profile, which was pictureless but featured all his favourite things. He also had “right now” turned on, which is basically to tell other users that you’re looking for a hookup right now.

The following day, Keye finally responded and admitted that his night “got out of hand.” Davide wrote back, but equipped with screenshots and a brutal “I’m ending this relationship” message.

Davide became emotional at different points during the interview, and he seemed genuinely cut up about the breakdown of his marriage.

Keye doesn’t seem thrilled by Davide’s new interview

Over the weekend, Keye shared a lengthy message on Instagram, which may or may not have been a direct response to Davide’s interview. He did not seem happy.

“I know a lot of you have had questions, and the truth is there is more to this breakup than what has been shared. There are things that have not been discussed and that is fine. We have both spoken about the situation and those are simply our own views. Like most things, the truth sits somewhere in the middle,” he wrote.

“I will not be going back and forth on it anymore. I did a podcast earlier this week and this will be the last I speak on my time with Davide. Some may choose to keep talking or to paint me in a certain light, I will not respond in the same way. I will not use my voice to tear someone down. That is not who I am. We shared a love. That love is over. I am closing that chapter with grace and moving forward.”

Featured image credit: Spill with Will/Channel 4