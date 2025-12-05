This Stranger Things season five theory just revealed what Vecna’s big plan actually is

4 hours ago

Vecna and his overarching goals are obviously one of the most fascinating aspects of Stranger Things right now, especially now we’re on the season five hiatus and all we have to do with ourselves is ponder about what he’s up to. We know Henry Creel has a bug to bear with the world after everything that’s happened to him. Getting launched to the Upside Down will do that to a person, and the fact that he’s obviously very sadistic even as a child. But there’s a lot of trauma that was explained in the stage play and now with all the children being taken there’s some lore to a theory people have on what the Vecna master plan in Stranger Things will be as we gear up to the final.

This could be Vecna’s master plan

Vecna wants to completely merge the Upside Down with the real world and rebuild reality in his own image. Hawkins is his entry point because it’s the weakest spot between dimensions, and he uses it as the starting line for a full takeover.

In season 4 he works towards this by targeting traumatised teens, who are easier for him to infiltrate through their minds. Every kill tears open a gate between worlds. Four gates are needed to fully weaken the barrier, so his murder spree has a very specific purpose. When Max dies, even briefly, the final gate opens and Hawkins literally splits apart, signalling that Vecna’s plan has almost succeeded.

Vecna isn’t acting on behalf of the Mind Flayer either. He actually shaped the Mind Flayer into its spider-like form when he first entered the Upside Down back in 1979. It’s essentially an extension of his own will rather than a higher power he’s serving. By the end of Season 4, the merging of the two worlds has already begun, and Season 5 picks up with Vecna simply trying to finish the job. His end goal is to spread the Upside Down across the entire world and rule over whatever’s left.

But we don’t fully know if the Mind Flayer is controlling Vecna or if Vecna is controlled by the Mind Flayer. In the show we were told Vecna shaped it to his design, but in the prequel stage show The First Shadow we learned that it was Henry Creel getting sent to the Upside Down in the season five cave that caused him to get powers anyway – and it was Mind Flayer influence that made him commit atrocious acts.

The latest Vecna theory though at what he might be up to with the children in Stranger Things season five is that he could be creating his OWN lab. We all know how torturous his time was in the lab and people think that he’s taken all the Hawkins kids to build his own. And Will Byers is HIS 001.

It makes so much sense!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.