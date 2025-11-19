The Tab

Here are the top tips for Cardiff students on locking in when you’re cramming assignments

It’s officially the worst student season

It is officially assignment season in Cardiff, and while stress levels may be high, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. And luckily for you, I’m here to help you get there.

Whether it’s a long essay or a group presentation, you’ll be spending so many hours behind a screen that it’s best you top up on the snacks and stay well rested. Although you probably have your study schedule planned to a T, there are some who just have to cram.

If you fall into the latter group, here are some top tips on how to smash those dreaded deadlines.

1. Prioritise a Thursday morning

While the prospect of opening up a laptop on a Thursday morning may seem horrendous, the benefits will be significant.

Those BuzzBalls seemed like a great idea the night before, but the reality is they’ve likely not worn off. So turn that energy into a positive, and challenge yourself to attack those elusive next 100 words. In forcing yourself to get one step closer to reading that submission page, the likely possibility is that you will, in turn, shift your focus away from the inevitable embarrassment you’re feeling from the Wednesday social.

2. Sweet treats (or savoury)

We all love a good sweet treat after we’ve had a long day. So, if you set a treat for every time you complete a goal, you’ll be finished before you know it. Whether it’s a pastry from Lidl or a nice baked good from a coffee shop, any treat will make you feel 10 times better about your achievement.

3. Dress up nicely for an ASSL date

This one is for the girlies. We all know you have a GPS on this week’s new man, so let’s put it to good use. This is the perfect excuse to utilise your favourite outfit and get glam to head down to the library with the expectation of finishing your essay, where in reality the main aim is to be sat within perfect eye shot of your new crush.

Trick him into believing you’re an academic weapon, and get that assessment done. You’ll get two things done in less time with an amazing grade at the end of it.

4. Take breaks

Even though for some it works better to bash it all out in one go and be done, it’s always better to have a break and reflect on what you’ve written. Your work may seem perfect then, but you’ll look back and wonder why you didn’t change something which could’ve been prevented had you taken a break.

So, learn from your mistakes and take time to get it right.

5. Make a schedule

If you haven’t already, plan out exactly what you’re going to do and when because it’ll make your life a lot easier. You won’t be stressing for half an hour about what task to complete first, and you’ll get each thing done quicker. On that note, if you are cramming next time, start a few days earlier and trust it will take off a lot of stress.

So, lock in, get that work done, and it’ll make that first night out even sweeter.

