November blues getting you down? Here’s your ultimate guide to the best pub golf in Cardiff

Get ready to show your student ID (you’ll need the discounts), and don’t dare check your bank account to see your dreaded overdraft as you hit the end of your student loan.

We’ve planned the best and cheapest pub golf route in Cardiff, because we know the November blues are hitting hard right now. So, prepare your teams and equip your visors; you don’t know what you’re in for. Get ready.

Hole 1: The Flora

First stop, the Flora, the perfect place to kick off your night. A lively pub always packed with students, The Flora is great for a game of pool with a spacious beer garden for you and your team. The Flora offers two cocktails for £11 (that’s £5.50 for one!), and it’s the ideal place to combat those November blues and reminisce over summer.

Drink of choice: Cocktail

Par: Three

Fine: Walk blindfolded to the next pub

Hole 2: The Woodville

In the heart of Cathays, the Woodville is a lively place to keep spirits high for your second pub. It has loads of room for your group, spanning over two floors and outdoor seating. Make sure to scan your MIXR app to get the best deals. If it’s a Wednesday night, why not get some wings to fuel you up before your next hole?

Drink of choice: Beer

Par: Three

Fine: Do the renegade in the beer garden

Hole 3: The Mackintosh Hotel

A cosy pub with a lively beer garden – if it’s not raining. The Mack offers a 10 per cent student discount on top of cheap pints. It can get busy, so make sure you down your drink quickly and stick to the rules to avoid a fine.

Drink of choice: Cider

Par: Two

Fine: Ask a random person to take a selfie with them

Hole 4: Misfits

Are the pints getting to you? Misfits is the perfect halfway point for a £1.50 Jäger bomb and a great energy boost. If you can’t hack any more pints, try a shot or a vodka lemonade…trust us, it’s too early for a VK.

Drink of choice: Jäger Bomb

Par: One

Fine: Do the worm

Hole 5: Foundry Social

Formerly Gassy’s, Foundry Social is located opposite Misfits. Its revamp certainly attracts students, who can socialise along long rows of tables – it’s giving school canteen. Just don’t get tempted by T&A Kebabs before you head off into town.

Drink of choice: Foundry pint

Par: Three

Fine: Make and post a TikTok with the T&A staff

Hole 6: The Taf

Cardiff Uni students, we all know the Taf. With spacious seating, a great atmosphere and cocktails that won’t break the bank, the Taf is perfect to re-group and rally your team before making your way into town. Take advantage of the Taf’s dirty Friday deal and get 50 per cent off your drinks!

Drink of choice: Cocktail

Par: Three

Fine: Pay for your team’s next round

Hole 7: Wetherspoons

Whether it’s Central Bar, Prince of Wales or The Great Western, Wetherspoons is the perfect place to get you ready for a boogie in town– if you can hack it. And a cheap one for your bank account, if you dare to look.

Drink of choice: Beer

Par: Two

Fine: Carry someone in your team to the next pub

Hole 8: Live Lounge

Although it’s not a pub, Live Lounge is the ultimate final stop. Known for live music and a great night out, it’s the perfect place to end the night…if you’re still with us. Make sure you’re prepared for the queue though, and to end on a high, the drink is basically free after entry – end the night on a good one.

Drink of choice: Vodka Lime Soda

Par: Two

Fine: Tequila Shot

Featured image via Canva