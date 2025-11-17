Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

Deliveroo has just revealed the city’s number one takeaway restaurant for 2025, and it’s none other than the Italian favourite Calabrisella.

Located in the heart of Cathays on Cathays Terrace, Cardiff, Calabrisella’s classic Margherita pizza has officially been crowned the city’s most ordered dish of 2025.

Whether it’s a hangover cure, comfort meal or your third “I’ll cook tomorrow” of the week, it’s safe to say pizza is powering Cardiff through the semester.

With two restaurants, a pizza van, and a gelateria across the city, Calabrisella has become a local legend serving up homemade pizza that’s earned both Deliveroo fame and student loyalty.

The annual Deliveroo 100 Report charts the most popular food spots across nine countries, and this year the UK has absolutely smashed it, taking the global crown thanks to London’s Papo’s Bagels.

Cardiff was Wales’ only entry on the list, proving once again that the capital knows its food.

Founded by three old friends, Salvatore Vara, Angelo De Meo, and Domenico Ventura, Calabrisella started as a small dream in Canton and Cathays and has now grown into a city staple, especially amongst students.

Two decades on, they are still serving the same authentic homemade Italian flavours that made everyone fall in love with the place.

According to WalesOnline, Deliveroo said that the 2025 results were based on “year-on-year growth orders to the app, customer rating within the app, and popularity and influence on social media and food culture.”

The vice-president of Deliveroo’s regional growth, Jeff Wemyss, said: “Marking our ninth year, the Deliveroo 100 is more than a list – it’s a definitive snapshot of global cravings and consumer habits.”

According to Jeff, this year’s list outlines the “connection between communities and their beloved independent restaurants, which sit proudly alongside our favourite chains.”

The vice-president added that in an increasingly “fast-paced world, convenience is a top priority”, with “non-food orders rapidly growing across the UK.”

Deliveroo, he said, is “committed to being the go-to for getting consumers what they need, exactly when they need it.”

So, if you find yourself opening the Deliveroo app just for a browse, don’t worry, you are simply doing your bit to keep Calabrisella on top.

