The Tab

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

Marion Adeniyi | News

Deliveroo has just revealed the city’s number one takeaway restaurant for 2025, and it’s none other than the Italian favourite Calabrisella.

Located in the heart of Cathays on Cathays Terrace, Cardiff, Calabrisella’s classic Margherita pizza has officially been crowned the city’s most ordered dish of 2025.

Whether it’s a hangover cure, comfort meal or your third “I’ll cook tomorrow” of the week, it’s safe to say pizza is powering Cardiff through the semester.

With two restaurants, a pizza van, and a gelateria across the city, Calabrisella has become a local legend serving up homemade pizza that’s earned both Deliveroo fame and student loyalty.

The annual Deliveroo 100 Report charts the most popular food spots across nine countries, and this year the UK has absolutely smashed it, taking the global crown thanks to London’s Papo’s Bagels.

Cardiff was Wales’ only entry on the list, proving once again that the capital knows its food.

Founded by three old friends, Salvatore Vara, Angelo De Meo, and Domenico Ventura, Calabrisella started as a small dream in Canton and Cathays and has now grown into a city staple, especially amongst students.

Two decades on, they are still serving the same authentic homemade Italian flavours that made everyone fall in love with the place.

According to WalesOnline, Deliveroo said that the 2025 results were based on “year-on-year growth orders to the app, customer rating within the app, and popularity and influence on social media and food culture.”

The vice-president of Deliveroo’s regional growth, Jeff Wemyss, said: “Marking our ninth year, the Deliveroo 100 is more than a list – it’s a definitive snapshot of global cravings and consumer habits.”

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

According to Jeff, this year’s list outlines the “connection between communities and their beloved independent restaurants, which sit proudly alongside our favourite chains.”

The vice-president added that in an increasingly “fast-paced world, convenience is a top priority”, with “non-food orders rapidly growing across the UK.”

Deliveroo, he said, is “committed to being the go-to for getting consumers what they need, exactly when they need it.”

So, if you find yourself opening the Deliveroo app just for a browse, don’t worry, you are simply doing your bit to keep Calabrisella on top.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Marion Adeniyi | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Internship crazy? A how-to guide on applying to internships for Cardiff students

‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

Want to be an academic weapon? Here are the best places to study in Cardiff

Latest

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this