Want to be an academic weapon? Here are the best places to study in Cardiff

Certified academic weapon incoming

Alicia Tariq | Guides

Being an academic warrior is more than just studying, it’s also being able to master the art of staying focused and motivated. Whether you’re pulling all-nighters or making daily progress, the right mindset and environment can transform your journey. Here are some study spots in Cardiff to fuel your brain and keep you on track this academic year.

1. Hyb, City Centre

The Hyb provides study spaces on its second, third and fourth floors and is a top-tier study spot in the city centre. The hyb is an ideal place for those who want to be productive while enjoying a dynamic atmosphere. It’s perfect if you want to combine a trip to town with a productive study session. With silent zones and group areas, it caters to all study styles. The floors have power outlets in the floor for your devices.

2. ASSL

The Arts and Social Science Library located in the heart of the Cardiff University campus is the perfect place for you to pull your all-nighters. Being a 24/7 library with various study spots and floors you can move around throughout the night but stay on the grind to get all your work complete. Plus it’s so close to Cathays it’s hopefully not too far from your house.

3. Rhostio

Where most societies like to gather, Rhostio coffee located on Crwys road is energising and perfect for studying. This coffee spot combines a cosy interior with a fun rooftop terrace that provides fresh air and a great view of the city. It’s also a social hub, perfect for group studies with friends and being able to take a small break to recharge in a friendly setting.

4. Bru

Bru is located in the city centre on Queen Street, opposite the Capitol shopping centre. It’s a popular choice for students seeking a quick coffee break that often turns into an impromptu study session. With free Wi-Fi and comfortable seating, including booths and tables for you to work on your laptop. Bru easily fits into the top five cafes to study at. Not to mention their matcha is incredible (in my top three places to get good quality matcha).

5. Black Sheep Coffee

Saving money at university is a must. Black Sheep Coffee is great for students with offers on Unidays. Everyone goes crazy over the two-pound matcha deal on Mondays (those 9am Monday lecturers in JOMEC go crazy). Black Sheep also offers 20 per cent off on the menu, so if you fancy a snack or sweet treat, they have some delicious waffles and sandwiches.

These five locations cater to all kinds of study needs, from the structured and academic environment of the Hyb and the ASSL to the social yet productive vibe of Rhostio, Bru, and Black Sheep Coffee. Whether you need complete silence or a buzz of background energy, Cardiff’s study spots have it all. Check out some of these spots and find out where you study best.

