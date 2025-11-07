The Tab

‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

Freshers have described the organisation as the most ‘enthusiastic and engaging’ political society

Saba Omar | News

Cardiff University’s Marxist Society has said it has received “so much support” from students since the beginning of the new academic year.

New students have described the organisation as being the most “enthusiastic and engaging” political society at Freshers’ Fair.

The Marxist group cited the “horrors of capitalism” as the supposed reason behind a surge in advocacy, telling The Cardiff Tab: “The reason the Marxist society is receiving so much support is because people are sick of the horrors of capitalism.

“The genocide in Palestine, rampant militarisation and warmongering, and the brutal austerity carried out – by both the Tories and Labour – have radicalised a whole generation of young people who want to fight back.”

According to the party, it had planned an “intense two-week Freshers campaign’ at Cardiff Uni, leading to one of [its] biggest ever meetings on “why you should be a Communist.”

“Most students will have seen us outside the Students’ Union talking to people about these ideas, and selling our newspaper.

“Some may have come to the open meetings we put on, discussing everything from Palestine to Lenin and the Russian Revolution,” a member added. 

The Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) also said it gained “a huge list of people” who were interested in the party and over 20 students who had joined the talks.

According to The Communist, when the chair of the meeting asked if anyone would like to join the RCP, six of the attendees raised their hands, with several more expressing an interest in discussing further before doing so.

The RCP is well-known among students for its marches around Cardiff, and has recently demonstrated in support of Palestine and enacting the people to revolutionise the Middle East.

The party said: “We’ve just seen what the working class are capable of in Italy, where five million people came out in a general strike against the genocide in Palestine, in the ‘block everything’ movement.

“This expression of class struggle forced governments to sign their sham ‘peace deal’, but people know that this is not real peace, and imperialism has no solution to the problem it has created.”

Speaking about Cardiff University specifically, the Marxist Society emphasised the importance of standing against funding cuts.

It said: “Last year, university management announced plans to cut 400 jobs as a direct result of the privatisation of education over the years. Since then, 151 staff members have been lost, and many more are still at risk of redundancy.

“This year, students didn’t get their timetables until halfway through the week lectures started, there’ve been multiple clashes, and staff members have been completely overwhelmed. This is no coincidence.”

According to the Cardiff Students’ Union website, Cardiff University’s Marxist Society is all about “build[ing] an organisation capable of leading the working class to victory, overthrowing capitalism and achieving global Communism.

“If you’re a Communist, then you need to get organised and build the forces of Communism where you are!”

Cardiff University’s Students’ Union have been approached for comment.

The Home Office declined a request for comment.

Featured image via Facebook

Saba Omar | News
‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

Saba Omar

Freshers have described the organisation as the most ‘enthusiastic and engaging’ political society

‘Deeply concerning’: SOAS releases statement on alum’s detention in the US

Lucy Evanson

Journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi is currently being detained by ICE agents

Driver tells jury he thought he hit a “branch” in crash that killed university professor Simon Mcqueen-Mason

Shannon Downing

The 59-year-old driver says he didn’t realise he’d hit a cyclist until after he got home

Want to be an academic weapon? Here are the best places to study in Cardiff

Alicia Tariq

Certified academic weapon incoming

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

