‘People are sick of capitalism’: More students ‘supporting’ Cardiff Uni’s Marxist Society

2 hours ago

Cardiff University’s Marxist Society has said it has received “so much support” from students since the beginning of the new academic year.

New students have described the organisation as being the most “enthusiastic and engaging” political society at Freshers’ Fair.

The Marxist group cited the “horrors of capitalism” as the supposed reason behind a surge in advocacy, telling The Cardiff Tab: “The reason the Marxist society is receiving so much support is because people are sick of the horrors of capitalism.

“The genocide in Palestine, rampant militarisation and warmongering, and the brutal austerity carried out – by both the Tories and Labour – have radicalised a whole generation of young people who want to fight back.”

According to the party, it had planned an “intense two-week Freshers campaign’ at Cardiff Uni, leading to one of [its] biggest ever meetings on “why you should be a Communist.”

“Most students will have seen us outside the Students’ Union talking to people about these ideas, and selling our newspaper.

“Some may have come to the open meetings we put on, discussing everything from Palestine to Lenin and the Russian Revolution,” a member added.

The Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) also said it gained “a huge list of people” who were interested in the party and over 20 students who had joined the talks.

According to The Communist, when the chair of the meeting asked if anyone would like to join the RCP, six of the attendees raised their hands, with several more expressing an interest in discussing further before doing so.

The RCP is well-known among students for its marches around Cardiff, and has recently demonstrated in support of Palestine and enacting the people to revolutionise the Middle East.

The party said: “We’ve just seen what the working class are capable of in Italy, where five million people came out in a general strike against the genocide in Palestine, in the ‘block everything’ movement.

“This expression of class struggle forced governments to sign their sham ‘peace deal’, but people know that this is not real peace, and imperialism has no solution to the problem it has created.”

Speaking about Cardiff University specifically, the Marxist Society emphasised the importance of standing against funding cuts.

It said: “Last year, university management announced plans to cut 400 jobs as a direct result of the privatisation of education over the years. Since then, 151 staff members have been lost, and many more are still at risk of redundancy.

“This year, students didn’t get their timetables until halfway through the week lectures started, there’ve been multiple clashes, and staff members have been completely overwhelmed. This is no coincidence.”

According to the Cardiff Students’ Union website, Cardiff University’s Marxist Society is all about “build[ing] an organisation capable of leading the working class to victory, overthrowing capitalism and achieving global Communism.

“If you’re a Communist, then you need to get organised and build the forces of Communism where you are!”

Cardiff University’s Students’ Union have been approached for comment.

The Home Office declined a request for comment.

