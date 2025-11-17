Uggs, churros and markets: Heres your sign that festive season in York has begun

4 hours ago

It’s official: York has entered its festive era. The city, the campus, and every student bundled up in scarves and Uggs are ready for the season of warmth, togetherness, and just the right amount of sparkle.

There’s a certain moment every year in York when you realise autumn has quietly slipped away and the festive season is approaching sooner than you can imagine. The shops are playing Christmas music a little too early, scarves have made their annual comeback, and somehow, everything just feels warmer (despite the rain). York has officially entered its festive phase, and it’s impossible not to get swept up in it.

Scarves, Uggs, and the official winter uniform

Scarves have officially become non-negotiable. You know it’s winter when you’re wrapping one around your neck before every lecture, no matter how many layers you already have on. Uggs have also made their victorious return, pairing perfectly with oversized jumpers and the constant battle to keep jeans dry on those rainy walks home from campus. Hoods are permanently up, hair slightly damp, and fingers crossed that the wind doesn’t flip your umbrella inside out again in front of everyone at University Road bus stop.

The hot chocolate and churros hustle

After a long day of lectures and the inevitable miserable rain, there’s one thing everyone seems to crave – a hot chocolate. Coffees from campus cafes quickly swap to trips to town in search of the best hot chocolate spots.

The queues at cafe and food stalls stretch longer than ever, everyone clutching their steaming cups like tiny hand-warmers and hoping there’s enough Nutella left to have it as a topping on your sugary churros. There’s something deeply comforting about walking through the city with a warm drink in hand, the smell of chocolate, cinnamon and Biscoff mingling with the cold air and pretending to be the main character in a film.

York Christmas Markets

As if to make things even cosier, York’s Christmas Markets kicked off last week. The long line of wooden chalets have filled Parliament Street with twinkling lights, mulled wine, and that faint scent of churros being made for every passer-by.

Whether it’s your first year in York or your final one, there’s nothing quite like wandering through the markets with your uni friends, listening to carol singers and inevitably spending too much money on handmade ornaments or sweet treats you don’t really need.

Wholesome festive nights in

Back at student accom, the excitement continues. Plans in the group chat for “wholesome night in” are in full swing. Matching pyjamas, baking gingerbread that never quite turns out right, and a questionable attempt at a Christmas movie marathon. You and your friends are chatting about when to buy a Christmas tree for the living room (and what colour theme your ornaments will be), and fairy lights are appearing in every window like little reminders of comfort.

York in its festive era

The festivities are here and I’m loving it. The excitement of December has already started for me and I hope everyone is ready to enjoy every magical and festive moment! There’s something about York specifically that compliments Christmas so well: The cobbled streets, the fairy lights and the cosy atmosphere all around. Us York students have it good at Christmas.