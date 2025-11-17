‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to
You guys were horse girls and it shows
I’m a sucker for a catchy song or TikTok trend, so the horses in the stable dance has definitely caught my attention. It’s the kind of low effort humour that earns a laugh without trying too hard, hence why so many people are seemingly taking part. So, what’s the trend, who sings the song and why is it trending?
The horses in the stable trend is to a song called Cowgirl Trailride
@finbergius
Maybe it was about the friends we made along the way 🐪🐪#rideit #cowboy #boyband #sexy #horse
The song people are galloping to is a track called Cowgirl Trailride by S Dott which was released last year ago in 2024. So why it’s gone viral right now is unknown, apart from people horsing around to it.
The trend is literally just people horsing around. As in, trotting about like horses.
Many people are using the sound to prank people, either pretending to teach them a lowkey dance or even show off their outfits, before breaking into stride.
@calebnandrea
He was committed 😭 #fyp #couplescomedy #couplescontent #boyfriendreaction #calebnandrea
Most Read
“Ooh, horses in the stable, I love the way you ride, ride, ride, ride it
“Horses in the stable, trail ride it, this is a cowgirl trail ride (we got)
“Horses in the stable, I love the way you ride (ride), ride (ride), ride (ride), ride it (ride)
“Horses in the stable, ooh, cowgirl trail ride it
“Ride it, baby, to the music, cowgirl, cowgirl trail ride
“My saddle is waiting for you to come so you can ride it.”