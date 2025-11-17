The Tab
‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

You guys were horse girls and it shows

Francesca Eke | Trends

I’m a sucker for a catchy song or TikTok trend, so the horses in the stable dance has definitely caught my attention. It’s the kind of low effort humour that earns a laugh without trying too hard, hence why so many people are seemingly taking part. So, what’s the trend, who sings the song and why is it trending?

The horses in the stable trend is to a song called Cowgirl Trailride

@finbergius

Maybe it was about the friends we made along the way 🐪🐪#rideit #cowboy #boyband #sexy #horse

♬ Cowgirl Trailride – S Dott

The song people are galloping to is a track called Cowgirl Trailride by S Dott which was released last year ago in 2024. So why it’s gone viral right now is unknown, apart from people horsing around to it.

The trend is literally just people horsing around. As in, trotting about like horses.

Many people are using the sound to prank people, either pretending to teach them a lowkey dance or even show off their outfits, before breaking into stride.

@calebnandrea

He was committed 😭 #fyp #couplescomedy #couplescontent #boyfriendreaction #calebnandrea

♬ Cowgirl Trailride – S Dott

One example captioned “Told my boyfriend to follow my lead” showed a girl GOING for it, asking her boyfriend to copy her dance moves. To be fair, he doesn’t do awful and as she put it, “He was committed.”
So basically, to take in the horses in the stable TikTok trend part all you need to do is learn how to kick your leg in a horse like manner. Some people have created a whole routine to it, which requires a lean and squat motion on the lyrics “I love the way you ride, ride, ride, ride it.”
The full lyrics the trend uses include:
“Ride it, ride it, ride it, ride it

“Ooh, horses in the stable, I love the way you ride, ride, ride, ride it
“Horses in the stable, trail ride it, this is a cowgirl trail ride (we got)
“Horses in the stable, I love the way you ride (ride), ride (ride), ride (ride), ride it (ride)
“Horses in the stable, ooh, cowgirl trail ride it
“Ride it, baby, to the music, cowgirl, cowgirl trail ride
“My saddle is waiting for you to come so you can ride it.”

It’s totally nonsensical but also really quite entertaining, so I’m not mad about it.
Francesca Eke | Trends
