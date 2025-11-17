‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

1 hour ago

I’m a sucker for a catchy song or TikTok trend, so the horses in the stable dance has definitely caught my attention. It’s the kind of low effort humour that earns a laugh without trying too hard, hence why so many people are seemingly taking part. So, what’s the trend, who sings the song and why is it trending?

One example captioned “Told my boyfriend to follow my lead” showed a girl GOING for it, asking her boyfriend to copy her dance moves. To be fair, he doesn’t do awful and as she put it, “He was committed.”

So basically, to take in the horses in the stable TikTok trend part all you need to do is learn how to kick your leg in a horse like manner. Some people have created a whole routine to it, which requires a lean and squat motion on the lyrics “I love the way you ride, ride, ride, ride it.”

The full lyrics the trend uses include:

“Ride it, ride it, ride it, ride it