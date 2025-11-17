Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

2 hours ago

MAFS UK 2025 is officially over and Steven has shared a shocking redemption post on Instagram insisting that he really has changed.

The groom was one of this year’s biggest villains, both on and off camera. While the show’s been airing, he’s been posting some very messy things on Instagram, responding to basically everything he did on the show with a messy dig or strange justification.

However, after suddenly doing a full 180 and apologising to Nelly during the second half of the reunion, he’s now shared a post on Instagram taking full accountability for his behaviour. Wow!

“Now, this may or may not surprise a few people. But, I haven’t watched much of this series – for many reasons. Mainly, because I don’t like this version of myself. I didn’t like it during filming and I didn’t like it afterwards,” he wrote.

“Time had passed, and although I was excited to see people and find out where they were in their marriages/ relationships. There was a part of me that didn’t want to show up. But, that’s just not who I am. Despite doing wrong and saying some horrible things – I needed to show up and take accountability for a change.”

Steven said his behaviour was “not acceptable in any way” and he fully understands “how much it would have triggered people along the way and made them think back to a time in their lives where they have experienced wrong doing by an ex-partner”.

“I’ll apologise for that, I’m sorry you’ve had to watch some of my actions on your TV screens and go back to that unsafe space,” he added. “I was never perfect, nor have I ever claimed to be. We all make mistakes, it just took me longer to see them. Being away from it helped me reflect and despite some things coming out that were probably hard to hear, that was the truth.”

Steven agreed that he should’ve left the experiment a lot earlier than he did, but insisted he didn’t say for “fame” or “airtime,” saying he stayed because Nelly deserved answers.

“Prior to this experiment; I thought I was ready for the next step in life, I thought I’d be ready for marriage, but there was still a lot for me to deal with before committing to such an event. When I received that call 10 days before the experiment – I should’ve said no,” Steven added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Springett (@stevespringett4)

People are applauding him in the comments for showing up and actually taking accountability for once. Better late than never, I guess.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image by: Channel 4