Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

MAFS UK 2025 may be off our screens, but the arguments are far from over. Keye, Maeve, Nelly and Leigh seem to have spent their weekends fighting with MAFS viewers on Insta over Keye and Davide’s break-up.

Keye confirmed via an Instagram post that he and Davide split after MAFS, because Davide discovered Keye was on Grindr. Plenty of MAFS cast members and viewers rushed to the comments section, and things got messy.

Keye responded to many viewers’ opinions about the split. One Insta user wrote: “Davide’s greatest fear… that he would not be enough for you, turned into reality.” Keye responded: “DAVIDE IS ENOUGH. We may not be together but I still love that man, he is enough.”

Maeve seems to have made a brand new enemy – an Instagram user called Sharon. Maeve wrote a message of support for Keye. Sharon replied: “Your mouth seems to be the winner, as it open with no thought behind it.” Lovely.

Maeve hit back with: “And good job I’m typing this cause you would get a mouth full wouldn’t ya sweetheart! Stay blessed.”

The saga continued a few hours later. Maeve called the Insta user a d*ckhead, she called Maeve “childish” and “embarrassing”.

mafs insta comments maeve keye feuding with a sharon

(Image via Instagram)

Keye offered to block the MAFS viewer on Insta, but Maeve instead invited her to talk through her personal issues. Maeve wrote: “Stop deflecting and let’s talk about you , let’s talk about why you feel the need to even comment. Does it make you feel better? Does it make you sleep better at night? Talk to me and Keye, your new best friends.”

insta comments maeve and keye

Oh, it continues
(Image via Instagram)

Nelly was one of the many MAFS cast members to comment on Keye’s post. She wrote: “So brave and honest love you x.” An Insta user referenced Steven’s (alleged) use of dating apps, and replied: “Girl, Steven did the same to you. Are you delulu?”

Nelly clapped back: “Respectfully, you don’t know the full ins and outs. I love both Keye and Davide and support them both. And Keye is sat her being honest with the world, honestly is something I value immensely.”

Leigh also seems to have weighed in on a different thread about Davide and Keye’s break-up at one point, but these comments have been deleted.

Featured images via @keyeluke and Channel 4.

