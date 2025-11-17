‘Leaked texts’ from Leigh’s ex during MAFS UK make her marriage to Leah even messier

2 hours ago

MAFS UK 2025 might be over, but the drama definitely isn’t. Some messy alleged screenshots have surfaced from Leigh’s ex-girlfriend L’wren that appear to show they were still messaging during the experiment. However, Leigh and L’wren have both denied this and clarified that they weren’t dating.

The leaked texts were supplied to a TikTok gossip account, which appear to show Leigh’s ex speaking to one of her friends about Leigh while she was in the experiment. She claims that she has spoken to Leigh, saying: “Leigh is all good. She’s away filming atm. Spoke to her yday she’s still friends with the girl [Leah].”

In the text conversation, L’wren then appears to tell her friend that she can’t wait for Leigh to get back, and even hints that she wants to sleep with her.

“Can’t wait for her to come back. Streets are so cold. I’ve ben celibate for nearly two months now – through no choice of my own. Now I’m ending up in strip clubs on a Tuesday night. Just need her to come back home bruv I’m done being celibate I can’t take it anymore,” the text says.

A source also told The Sun: “Leigh was dating L’wren before filming began, but speculation has been rife among the cast that Leigh was writing secret ‘love you’ messages on her cards during the commitment ceremonies, and these were secret messages for L’wren at home.

“Leah was also told on the grapevine after filming wrapped that L’Wren was telling friends that she ‘hated being celibate while Leigh was away filming MAFS. Another rumour doing the rounds amongst the cast is that Leigh’s own mum was telling her pals that Leigh was only doing MAFS to help her career and that she has L’wren to come back to on the outside.”

However, Leigh has clapped back on TikTok, claiming she had no idea this was going on and definitely wasn’t in a relationship with anyone other than Leah during the experiment.

“Sorry but this is all SO wild. Just to clarify, none of these screenshots are me nor did I have knowledge of any of this. I am not involved and was absolutely not in any form of relationship with anyone else during the experiment,” she said.

Leigh also told The Sun: “I was not in a romantic relationship during filming for married at first sight. My relationship with L’wren ended at the end of 2024 but we remained friends. She was aware that I was going to do married at first sight and was in support of that. She then went on to date other people. After filming ended, during the summer myself and L’wren reconnected and went on a few dates.”

L’wren said: “Leigh and I were in a relationship last year. The relationship broke down because of matters unrelated. I was aware of Leigh’s involvement in MAFS and happy for her. I was seeing someone else whilst she was away, and find this rumour extremely damaging. After Leigh returned we reconnected.”

This is so messy.

