Where does that viral ‘we from the same place’ TikTok sound actually come from?!

Hebe Hancock | Trends

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve probably heard the sound that starts with “We from the same place”. It’s being used everywhere, usually to capture that oddly personal moment when someone instantly understands your weirdly specific experience.

@iamsofiak_ We all have it🌍 #wefromthesameplace #roti #caribbean #asian #african ♬ we from the same place the Bronx – HNDSUM

The audio actually comes from an interview between American fashion stylist Law Roach and model Indya Moore at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. In the clip, Roach suddenly asks Moore, “Oh my god, we from the same place?” Moore replies, “the Bronx?” and Roach comes back with “the world”, before she walks away. The whole exchange is slightly bizarre, and no one seems entirely sure what either of them meant.

@bentleymescall.2 We all from the same place #lawroach #true #thebronx #vs #victoriassecret ♬ original sound – bentleymescall.2

There’s a theory that Roach was referring to the ballroom scene, and that Moore’s “the Bronx?” is a bit of shade, but honestly, nothing has ever been confirmed and the internet has simply run with the confusion.

@chyloveschai MAN WE FROM THE SAME PLACE🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #onedirection #kpop #fangirl #fyp ♬ we from the same place the Bronx – HNDSUM

On TikTok, the line has basically been repurposed to mean recognising someone who shares the same niche background, sense of humour or internet upbringing. It’s used in jokes about telling a specific meme reference and having someone actually understand it, realising your entire friend group is bonded by a love of the same thing, or assuming every other girl is automatically your friend simply because you’re both girls.

@agnesthetuxedo ✨the world✨ #funnycats #catsoftiktok #tuxedocat #tuxedocatsoftiktok ♬ original sound – AgnesTheTuxedo | cat UGC

It works for anything from calling out shared delusion to bonding over something as small as having the same favourite niche snack.

So while the original moment remains a mystery, TikTok has turned it into a way of saying: You get it. We’re from the same place, whatever that means.

