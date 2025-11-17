The Tab
Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Kieran Galpin

My TikTok is still chock full of the baby formula social experiment from Nikalie Monroe, the one where she pretends to be a desperate mum in need of food for her starving child.

In what has since become a viral 45-part series, Nikalie Monroe played crying baby sounds as she phoned various religious institutions in desperate need of baby food. The premise was incredibly simple: See if the so-called pro-lifers would actually be pro-life and help a struggling single mother. Perhaps unshockingly, few churches actually agreed to help. Only 10 out of 43 agreed to give the fictional mother baby food, with many of them being mosques and Islamic centres in the US.

Though reasons from Christian churches varied, with some suggesting she seek help from the local government, most were not thrilled upon realising they’d been duped by the baby formula social experiment from TikTok. One pastor from Baton Rouge called Nikalie Monroe a witch in his sermon, telling his congregation that she’d be “dealt with swiftly” if she ever attended a service.

Though I thought that response was bad, another pastor fully said hold my Bible as he offered an even more shocking clapback.

This guy was not happy about the baby formula experiment

@nikki_survivortothriver

Replying to @nikki_survivortothriver Steven Anderson’s Response to Baby Formula Experiment #formula #babyformula #church Preacher response baby formula nikale calling churches for formula baby formula test Christian response to baby formula

♬ original sound – Abuse – Religious & Relational

Channelling a very Americanised version of Christianity, pastor Steven Anderson clapped back at Nikalie Monroe’s baby formula experiment. His church, Faithful Word Baptist in Phoenix, Arizona, refused to offer help when Nikalie phoned them.

“I would be p*ssed if I donated to a church & found out that they were giving the Lord’s money to ‘single mother’ wh*res. I would want it to go to the Lord’s work or toward helping godly Christians who are in need. Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a vlog posted to the church’s official pages, he further elaborated on his feelings. It wasn’t exactly giving nice Christian values. He kept referring to the fictional mother as a fornicator, despite his followers voting that churches should help in a Twitter poll.

“I don’t care about your feelings. Facts don’t care about feelings. The Bible is the truth, and at the end of the day, I go by what the bible says. I’m going to preach what the Bible says, and you can whine, and moan, and complain about it, but it doesn’t change that I’m right,” he said.

Steven cited a bunch of Bible verses as proof that God doesn’t support helping desperate single mothers. But let’s not get into that, because we can all reference our favourite lines from our favourite fiction books.

“Show me again what you can do with that wicked mouth,” Rhysand said to Feyre. A Court of Mist and Fury. Chapter 54. Verse: No idea.

Featured image credit: Nikalie Monroe/Steven Anderson

