Battle of the bottoms: Gay Bonnie Blue’s ‘evil twin’ is doing a hardcore OnlyFans stunt of his own

As Bonnie Blue herself seemingly takes a vacay from the OnlyFans scene, her gay counterpart is in the planning stages of his own viral stunt – but he’s not alone.

Drake Von is one of the top gay adult entertainers currently, and he plans to host a 1,000 bottoms versus one top event. Drake will be the aforementioned top, with other OF lads filling in the ranks of his 1,000 bottoms.

“Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one-way ticket into being a participant in this challenge. You just must also be an active practicer of safe s*x. This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses,” he earlier said.

Drake released a teaser for the event last week, also revealing that the man in the number one spot would be Parker Reid. Though he’s yet to actually complete the stunt, which will take place in Las Vegas with corporate sponsors, his “evil twin” brother is already scheming to one-up him.

Drake Von’s brother is often called the ‘evil twin’, or is that Drake?

Drake Von and his identical twin brother, Silas Brooks, have both been operating in the OnlyFans industry for a few years now. Though they entered as a duo team, performing under the name The Baconator Twins, they are no longer on speaking terms. Both have accused the other one of queerbaiting, and hiding a secret baby from their followers – it’s all very messy.

Drake said: “It’s disrespectful to say that he’s like related to me. You know, I don’t want to even like associate him with my bloodline.”

In a twist that no one saw coming, Silas has now shared his intention to do a Bonnie Blue-style stunt of his own, and it’s a carbon copy of his brother’s.

“Hey guys, Silas Brooks here. It’s finally happening. 10 inches, AKA me, versus 1,000 bottoms,” he said on TikTok. “It’s gonna be great, if you want to take part in this, check out my link in the bio.”

Silas has not posted about the so-called stunt since, which might suggest he was just trolling his twin brother. Drake has also not responded.

