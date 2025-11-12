She’s back! Bonnie Blue has another mammoth stunt on the way and it will shock once again

2 hours ago

Bonnie Blue is back once again, with another stunt to shock us all. She’s done shocking just the nation, and now she’s taking things international. Weep.

Dare I say, since her Bang Bus tour during Freshers’ Week at UK universities, Bonnie Blue has been a bit quiet. However, she’s now released new details of her latest challenge, just to make sure we don’t forget about her.

She has made a sickening pledge to unleash another jaw-dropping stunt on Schoolies in Australia. Schoolies is a massive party in Aus, where high school grads have a week-long holiday after the end of their final exams in late November and early December. Those taking part are usually 17 or 18.

In a new video, she has said she will return this year despite being banned from both Australia and Fiji. Bonnie was previously banned after trying to film with “barley legal boys”. Australia’s Department of Home Affairs cancelled her 12-month visa and banned her from re-entering the country, because she had been so public in posting about plans to undertake paid work, which was illegal under her visa.

But, she’s called her new challenge a “final warning” to organisers and authorities. “After draining so many barely legal freshers in the UK, I’m now ready to taste the sweet Australians,” she said. Bonnie then added: “This year I’m going to be drowning in fluids.” I’ve had enough.

The video comes a year after she was banned in Fiji, where officials reportedly moved quickly to deport her after she boasted online about “relocating the party” to island resorts. Recently, Bonnie told A Current Affair she has “friends in the right places” and is prepared to use them to get what she wants.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say I’ve got good lawyers and I will be doing Schoolies this year,” she said. “A good lawyer gets you a very long way, maybe even Down Under. I think it’s going to frustrate a lot of parents. So I am very excited for Schoolies. I think this is going to cause the biggest uproar this year.”

Her latest post has proven that she’s smug and unrepentant, as she declared she’s “ready for round two.” Though she offers no proof of her travel plans, she insisted nothing will stop her from “showing up where the cameras are.”

Sigh.

