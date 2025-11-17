The Tab
Um, what? The DoorDash girl who was fired after reporting on-job s*xual assault has been arrested

She is now facing two felony charges, and four years in prison

Kieran Galpin | Trends

DoorDash girl, whose real name is Livie Rose Henderson, was seemingly fired from the food delivery company after she reported an on-the-job sexual assault.

Last month, Livie Rose Henderson said that she was confronted by a naked man while attempting to deliver his food via DoorDash. Her initial post racked up more than 22 million views.

“So on October 12th, 2025, the DoorDash customer requested that their order be left at their front door. When I arrived at their front door, their front door was wide open; their lights were on, and they were sleeping on the couch within eyesight of the front door with their pants and underwear pulled down to their ankles, and they were indecently exposed to me,” she claimed.

She said she was fired by DoorDash as a result of reporting the incident, but the company later said it had deactivated her account amidst an official investigation.

DoorDash explained: “However, posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies. That is the sole reason that this Dasher’s account was deactivated, along with the customer’s, while we investigated.”

Now, a month after the viral story first took off, DoorDash girl Livie Rose Henderson has been arrested.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/doordash-driver-livie-rose-henderson-181801173.html

Credit: Oswego City Court

The DoorDash girl is now facing two felony charges

Rumours of DoorDash girl’s arrest first began to pop up on TikTok, but publicly available arrest records did confirm that Livie Rose Henderson was taken in by police on November 10. As per Where is the Buzz, detectives found no evidence of sexual assault. Doorbell footage also revealed she had entered the property illegally, where the DoorDash girl found the resident in a vulnerable state.

@irlmonsterhighdoll

Update: I submitted my appeal but I didn’t even know what to explain in it because idk what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is. They said they will respond within 7-10 business days. I contacted a third support agent who gave me a way to log into my doordash debit card account so I have access to those funds for now thankfully. It sucks cuz aside from everything I didn’t mind doordashing. It was a decent experience. 🤷‍♀

♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

She is reportedly facing two charges: One for disseminating surveillance imagery and another for unlawful surveillance. Both are class E felony charges and could result in up to four years in prison.

The DoorDash girl has yet to publicly comment on the arrest, and she has not posted anything on her TikTok or Instagram since the initial story broke.

Livie Rose Henderson is due to appear in court on December 4.

Featured image credit: Livie Rose Henderson

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

