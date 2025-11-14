TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

5 seconds ago

A clip from the animated TV show King of the Hill has unexpectedly taken over TikTok, introducing people to the Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi”.

In the clip that the viral sound is from, a character called Bobby picks a slightly off-center rose and says, “I like how mine’s a little off center. It’s got wabi-sabi.”

His father responds skeptically, “You can’t win an argument by making up words.” Bobby then explains, “Wabi-sabi is an Eastern tradition. It’s celebrating the beauty in flaws. Like the crack in the Liberty Bell or the mole on Cindy Crawford’s face.”

On TikTok, that clip has been repurposed as a sound for videos celebrating imperfect, flawed, or quirky things. People use Bobby’s explanation on clips of uneven baked goods, mismatched furniture, smudged makeup, thrifted clothing with visible wear, or other everyday imperfections.

The audio both acknowledges the flaw and celebrates it, turning mistakes and irregularities into something intentionally charming.

Wabi-sabi itself is a centuries-old Japanese aesthetic and philosophical concept centered on the beauty of imperfection, impermanence, and incompleteness. It emphasizes an understated appreciation for things that are natural, weathered, and unique, rather than flawless or artificially polished.

“Wabi” generally refers to simplicity, humility, and modesty, while “sabi” relates to the patina of age and the subtle beauty that comes from wear and time. Together, the term encourages finding value and meaning in the irregular and imperfect aspects of life.

Trends like “photo dumps”, “beige flags” and “girl dinner” have already established the fact that people love a lived-in and slightly chaotic aesthetic, which wabi-sabi fits perfectly into. It allows creators to acknowledge flaws while framing them as endearing or even admirable, turning small mistakes into a form of expression.

Whether it’s a slanted shelf, a cake that didn’t rise properly, or a jacket with scratches, the sound has become associated with embracing imperfection.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@444.jppp, @clinical0bsession