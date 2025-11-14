The Tab

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

It’s stuck in my head

Hebe Hancock | Trends

A clip from the animated TV show King of the Hill has unexpectedly taken over TikTok, introducing people to the Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi”.

In the clip that the viral sound is from, a character called Bobby picks a slightly off-center rose and says, “I like how mine’s a little off center. It’s got wabi-sabi.”

His father responds skeptically, “You can’t win an argument by making up words.” Bobby then explains, “Wabi-sabi is an Eastern tradition. It’s celebrating the beauty in flaws. Like the crack in the Liberty Bell or the mole on Cindy Crawford’s face.”

On TikTok, that clip has been repurposed as a sound for videos celebrating imperfect, flawed, or quirky things. People use Bobby’s explanation on clips of uneven baked goods, mismatched furniture, smudged makeup, thrifted clothing with visible wear, or other everyday imperfections.

@oopsicutit i’m just wabi sabi guys. you just don’t get it😔 #microbangs #diyhaircut #wabisabi ♬ original sound – LUX

The audio both acknowledges the flaw and celebrates it, turning mistakes and irregularities into something intentionally charming.

Wabi-sabi itself is a centuries-old Japanese aesthetic and philosophical concept centered on the beauty of imperfection, impermanence, and incompleteness. It emphasizes an understated appreciation for things that are natural, weathered, and unique, rather than flawless or artificially polished.

Most Read

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

@indi_the_puppy i love my bulldog, but why’s she sitting like that….#dogsoftiktok #bulldog #puppy #fyp #wabisabi ♬ original sound – LUX

“Wabi” generally refers to simplicity, humility, and modesty, while “sabi” relates to the patina of age and the subtle beauty that comes from wear and time. Together, the term encourages finding value and meaning in the irregular and imperfect aspects of life.

@laufey.love.girl.12 wabi sabi! #wabisabi #fyp #viral #blowthisupforme #tiktok ♬ original sound – LUX

Trends like “photo dumps”, “beige flags” and “girl dinner” have already established the fact that people love a lived-in and slightly chaotic aesthetic, which wabi-sabi fits perfectly into. It allows creators to acknowledge flaws while framing them as endearing or even admirable, turning small mistakes into a form of expression.

@offical.myxlizz WABI SABII #wabisabi #fyp #cake #viral ♬ original sound – LUX

Whether it’s a slanted shelf, a cake that didn’t rise properly, or a jacket with scratches, the sound has become associated with embracing imperfection.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@444.jppp, @clinical0bsession

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Hebe Hancock | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

food influencer shot police

Here’s what happened to food influencer with a million followers who was shot dead by police

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

TikTok’s horrible flip the camera trend explained, and why it’s getting so much backlash

Latest

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy