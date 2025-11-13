Here’s what happened to food influencer with a million followers who was shot dead by police

The Tab
Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

A food influencer with over a million followers has been shot dead by police, after erratic behaviour continued and he threatened authorities by shouting “I’m going to kill you”. Michael Duarte, best known as his handle FoodwithBearHands, was in Texas when the incident took place. It was three days after his wedding anniversary. There was some confusion regarding the story after someone with the same name went viral on Twitter – but it has now been confirmed what happened and that the food influencer was shot dead by the police in Texas following the incident. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

What actually happened

Texas’ Medina County sheriff’s office has confirmed that it was called to an incident where there was “a male subject with a knife acting erratically.” This man was food influencer Michael Duarte, who police then confirmed started to threaten officers who attended the scene.

The sheriff’s office said: “After multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you.'”

After food influencer Michael Duarte was shot by the police, he was pronounced dead at San Antonio hospital later that evening.

Tributes have come in for Duarte

Michael Duarte was beloved across TikTok and Instagram for his food content. He managed to turn his hobby of cooking into his own business after his content took off and got him such a big following. He leaves behind his wife and their child.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

In a tribute to him from his cousin, Sandra Acosta Amaya said “He had an incredible talent for cooking, and he shared that gift with the world. Foodwithbearhands was so successful because his passion came through in every dish. Michael, your special light will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, my sweet cousin. I know you’re with Jesus now, experiencing the ultimate joy alongside your mom and grandma. I love you cousin.”

Another tribute was paid to him by his talent agency, who wrote “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael. He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person.

“His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

selling the oc agents cast

A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Claudia Cox

Some of their CVs must have been so empty

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited

