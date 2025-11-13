Here’s what happened to food influencer with a million followers who was shot dead by police

Michael Duarte, known as FoodwithBearHands, was ‘waving a knife’ at police before he was killed

A food influencer with over a million followers has been shot dead by police, after erratic behaviour continued and he threatened authorities by shouting “I’m going to kill you”. Michael Duarte, best known as his handle FoodwithBearHands, was in Texas when the incident took place. It was three days after his wedding anniversary. There was some confusion regarding the story after someone with the same name went viral on Twitter – but it has now been confirmed what happened and that the food influencer was shot dead by the police in Texas following the incident. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

What actually happened

Texas’ Medina County sheriff’s office has confirmed that it was called to an incident where there was “a male subject with a knife acting erratically.” This man was food influencer Michael Duarte, who police then confirmed started to threaten officers who attended the scene.

The sheriff’s office said: “After multiple verbal commands were given for Duarte to get on the ground by the deputy, Duarte charged toward the deputy while yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you.'”

After food influencer Michael Duarte was shot by the police, he was pronounced dead at San Antonio hospital later that evening.

Tributes have come in for Duarte

Michael Duarte was beloved across TikTok and Instagram for his food content. He managed to turn his hobby of cooking into his own business after his content took off and got him such a big following. He leaves behind his wife and their child.

In a tribute to him from his cousin, Sandra Acosta Amaya said “He had an incredible talent for cooking, and he shared that gift with the world. Foodwithbearhands was so successful because his passion came through in every dish. Michael, your special light will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, my sweet cousin. I know you’re with Jesus now, experiencing the ultimate joy alongside your mom and grandma. I love you cousin.”

Another tribute was paid to him by his talent agency, who wrote “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael. He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person.

“His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

