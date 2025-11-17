The Tab

Right, here’s what ‘flow state’ from that viral TikTok trend actually means

It’s all over my fyp

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There have been loads of TikToks talking about reaching “flow state’ – here’s what the viral trend actually means.

If you’ve been on TikTok this past week, you’ve probably seen people talking about “flow state”, using a sound from an old Shane Dawson video. The audio comes from Shane Dawson’s collab with Jefferey Star, when the makeup artists were putting together the colours for their Conspiracy makeup palette.

“When I’m eating the wings and fries at the same time while also drinking water and I genuinely reach flow state,” one TikTok with 2.1 million likes said.

@haybaybay_spam

don’t know what else to post nowadays

♬ original sound – Jenjen

Here’s what ‘flow state’ actually is, and if it’s real

Flow state is when you become fully immersed in an action, to the point where you’re so locked in you can’t do anything else and things just click. For example, if you’re writing an essay and you reach flow state, you just find the words coming naturally one after another and you’re not thinking super hard about what to say next.

It’s a real and scientifically backed mental state, and is more than just being concentrated. Lots of celebrities have talked about experiencing it, from huge athletes like Tiger Woods and Serena Williams, to the iconic singer Nina Simone.

The flow state TikTok trend is taking this concept and putting a funny spin on it. Viral flow state TikToks include when you’re gossiping with your friend, when you’re on Pinterest and see a bunch of aesthetic pins, and when you’re ordering on the self checkout kiosks at McDonald’s. All these videos have millions of likes.

You know it’s a viral trend when the US political parties get involved – the official TikTok account for the Democrats posted their own fun video a couple days ago.

“When I’m stealing money from the poor while also covering up the Epstein files and genuinely reach flow state,” the caption said.

@democrats

woah 🤯

♬ original sound – Jenjen

The flow state tag currently has over 100k posts on TikTok – now’s the time to make your own fun addition to this trend!

Featured image via TikTok

More on: Social Media TikTok Trends Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola
