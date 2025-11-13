Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

3 hours ago

If you haven’t already seen the news this morning, the M4 was stopped both ways around Junction 12 at Theale and Junction 13 at Chievely Interchange. Why, you ask?

Well, a horse was on the loose, and it decided to take a cheeky lie down on the motorway.

The traffic was stopped for around an hour, with the BBC reporting that the animal was a “significant safety risk”. Police worked with National Highways to move the horse to safety, and everyone managed to get on with their day. I’m sure the horse had a brilliant afternoon too, feeling well rested and rejuvenated after some necessary shuteye.

So, because we all love a good nap at uni, we thought we’d point out the best places for you to have a cheeky snooze in Cardiff.

Students’ Union

There are endless spots on the third floor of the Cardiff Students’ Union in Park Place. Whether it’s the comfy sofas, secluded booths or the weird round booths in the wall that never seem to be free. You are bound to have a solid power nap between lectures and feel incredibly refreshed.

ASSL Basement

Yes, downstairs there are so many sofas. Some say they’re comfy and some say they’d rather nap on a bench, but nonetheless, there are some decent booths down here. You’re guaranteed to lock in to your work, as long as you’re powering yourself with naps in between – because sleeping isn’t laziness, it’s all about long-term productivity…

Taly social centre

This is more for the first years who can’t be bothered to walk all the way to the SU, but if your flat is just too active and you need some downtime, Taly social centre is the place to go. You can pick up a free cup of tea or hot chocolate and a nice biccy before you lay down and have some rot time, or even a cheeky nap. Sometimes, Taly South can just be a bit much for everyone.

Lecture halls

Okay maybe you shouldn’t be napping during your lecture, but who says you can’t in the 10 minute break? It may be frowned upon, but those Thursday 9ams just call for it – especially after staying out for YOLO and trying to be an academic weapon, desperate for full attendance. I say there’s nothing wrong with a nap – as long as notes are being taken.

This horse is just the inspiration for you to find the best new nap spot in Cardiff and claim it before others find out. Whilst we don’t necessarily recommend the motorway, we know there must be other good spots out there that deserve a place on the list.