The Tab

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

Hawra Ghor | Guides

If you haven’t already seen the news this morning, the M4 was stopped both ways around Junction 12 at Theale and Junction 13 at Chievely Interchange. Why, you ask?

Well, a horse was on the loose, and it decided to take a cheeky lie down on the motorway.

The traffic was stopped for around an hour, with the BBC reporting that the animal was a “significant safety risk”. Police worked with National Highways to move the horse to safety, and everyone managed to get on with their day. I’m sure the horse had a brilliant afternoon too, feeling well rested and rejuvenated after some necessary shuteye.

So, because we all love a good nap at uni, we thought we’d point out the best places for you to have a cheeky snooze in Cardiff.

Students’ Union

There are endless spots on the third floor of the Cardiff Students’ Union in Park Place. Whether it’s the comfy sofas, secluded booths or the weird round booths in the wall that never seem to be free. You are bound to have a solid power nap between lectures and feel incredibly refreshed.

ASSL Basement

Yes, downstairs there are so many sofas. Some say they’re comfy and some say they’d rather nap on a bench, but nonetheless, there are some decent booths down here. You’re guaranteed to lock in to your work, as long as you’re powering yourself with naps in between – because sleeping isn’t laziness, it’s all about long-term productivity…

Taly social centre

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

This is more for the first years who can’t be bothered to walk all the way to the SU, but if your flat is just too active and you need some downtime, Taly social centre is the place to go. You can pick up a free cup of tea or hot chocolate and a nice biccy before you lay down and have some rot time, or even a cheeky nap. Sometimes, Taly South can just be a bit much for everyone.

Lecture halls

Okay maybe you shouldn’t be napping during your lecture, but who says you can’t in the 10 minute break? It may be frowned upon, but those Thursday 9ams just call for it – especially after staying out for YOLO and trying to be an academic weapon, desperate for full attendance. I say there’s nothing wrong with a nap – as long as notes are being taken.

This horse is just the inspiration for you to find the best new nap spot in Cardiff and claim it before others find out. Whilst we don’t necessarily recommend the motorway, we know there must be other good spots out there that deserve a place on the list.

Hawra Ghor | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Want to be an academic weapon? Here are the best places to study in Cardiff

Here are the nine cosiest spots in Cardiff for you to snuggle up in this autumn

The season shifts in Cardiff: Post-Halloween festivities you cannot miss!

Latest

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited

Rebecca showed us her boujie house, but one MAFS UK 2025 bride is secretly even richer

Hayley Soen

I’m impressed!

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited

Rebecca showed us her boujie house, but one MAFS UK 2025 bride is secretly even richer

Hayley Soen

I’m impressed!