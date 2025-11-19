The Tab

Liverpool John Moores students race from Anfield to London in suicide charity fundraiser

Salma and Farah took part in the Alfie’s Squad Race for a Reason with their LJMU professor

Michaela Roper | News

Two students from Liverpool John Moores University raised over £450 for charity this week after undertaking a fundraiser race from Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium to Stamford Bridge in London.

Salma Shalaby and Farah Tahmasebi took part in the cross country Race for a Reason from Liverpool to London in aid of Alfie’s Squad, a charity which offers face-to-face support for children and young people who have lost a loved one to suicide.

The students were sponsored by LJMU and raced alongside Pooja Saini, a Professor in Suicide and Self Harm Prevention at the university, who shared her excitement in sponsoring a “great service that is helping children and their families following a bereavement by suicide”.

Salma, a research student undertaking her PhD in psychology, said she took on the challenge to “honour” the “power of community” associated with the charity.

“Farah and I took this on because Alfie’s Squad is the only UK charity providing face to face peer support for children and young bereaved by suicide, and we want to honour that work with the power of community,” she said on Instagram.

“Everyone we speak to thinks we’re a little mad for doing it, and honestly, we’ve had those moments too! We’re nervous about the logistics, of course, it’s a big undertaking. But we’re also excited to see how far collective care can carry us.”

Salma continued to say: “Both Farah and I are empaths, and Farah brings the perspective of being a mum, which makes this cause even more personal. Together, we want to show that care, resilience, and community can carry us through even the most daunting challenges.”

The LJMU students faced challenges and checkpoints during the trek from Anfield to Stamford Bridge.

PhD student Salma said the distance felt “both thrilling and daunting” ahead of the race.

“We want to be the change we wish to see in the world, not just through words, but through action. And what we love about Alfie’s Squad, is that they operate with we’ll either find a way or make one. That’s exactly what we’d love to help make with them, a future where children and families bereaved by suicide are seen, supported, and held”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alfie (@alfiessquad)

Their JustGiving page has raised £455 in aid of Alfie’s Squad, the charity set up by a young boy in 2023 who lost his dad to suicide when he was just eight years old.

With no support available for him, he decided to build something that would help others in the same situation.

Alfie’s Squad now provides the opportunity for young members take part in fun and engaging activities, giving them the chance to build confidence and friendships. The charity also supports older family members working through their bereavement.

Professor Pooja Saini said: “LJMU are excited to sponsor an LJMU student team to be involved in the Alfie’s Squad Race for a Reason. We’re looking forward to raising further funds for this great service that is helping children and their families following a bereavement by suicide.

“The research conducted with the Alfie’s Squad highlights the benefits of the intervention on improving confidence, self-esteem and reducing social isolation. We are confident that long term outcomes will also show how this service plays a role in suicide prevention and better long-term health outcomes for those attending.”

Well done to Salma, Farah, Pooja, and all the racers!

Featured image via LJMU

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

