The ultimate student guide to feeling like a main character in Liverpool this autumn

Liverpool is a city that shines throughout the entire year. But it is the autumnal weather, with warm spices and vibrant scenery changes, that particularly makes you feel as though you’ve stepped out of a film. From Rory Gilmore to Frodo Baggins, there’s main character energy in every corner of the city, and the best way to tap into that? Hit up some of Liverpool’s cosiest autumnal spots when you’re not overloaded with required reading and writing an essay the night before a deadline.

You’re in luck too, as we’ve compiled this step by step guide to fill your dark academia protagonist desires. No, it doesn’t include sinking 10 Raz Bombs on a Monday night. We’re thinking something a bit more wholesome than that.

Wander the grounds of the Liverpool Cathedral

This looming goliath haunts the skyline with its ornate decorations so you are sure to have seen it. But did you know of the park surrounding it? Wandering through engrossed with thought is so main character-esque. Also, the Anglican’s gothic architecture is a perfect backdrop for all your photo shoots of the season. Not to mention it feeds your need to continue the whimsy of spooky season, especially when you catch it surrounded by fog.

Grab a pint at a cosy pub

Liverpool is filled to the brim with amazing pubs, and with the chilly weather, what’s the best way to relax other than spending the evening in a candlelight lit, snug and beautiful pub? St Peters’ Tavern, The Pilgrim and The White Hart are the places to visit this Autumn. No gatekeeping here. From sitting in the corner channelling your inner Aragorn, to taking over a section with your closest friends, these picturesque pubs hold a special place in anyone’s h(e)art – see what I did there? And if you go, you must try the Lilley’s Cider!

Have a day out in Lark Lane

Where do I begin? Can you call yourself a Liverpool student if you’ve not visited Lark Lane? Filled with independent shops, from vintage clothing to quirky goods, spiritual to a classic pub and an endless variety of food and drinks. There is nothing that feels more main character than wandering the lane and browsing the shops. Especially in the afternoon, now when it’s darker to see the ambient lighting turn on. Just make sure to go on a weekday to avoid the crowds, as standing in a queue kind of gives off background character…

Head down to the Docks for an evening wander

If you manage to survive the wind, the docks are the place to be! The Royal Albert Docks are filled to the brim with an array of cute shops and delicious eats. Rough Handmade makes the most scrumptious pastries that on their own, can already be the main character. Frankie’s Focaccia on the other hand transports you straight to Italy, and those signature cappuccinos? They make you feel as though you’re on top of the world in a cloud of chocolaty, pistachio goodness. After that, a walk by the Mersey near the chain of love locks feels straight out of a movie, and it’s a great space just to sit and think! Or maybe reminisce on the days you weren’t drowning in dissertation work.

Take your housemates down to Sefton Park

Orange leaves, a slight breeze and a scarf wrapped around you equals a guaranteed main character moment. Autumn is the season where Sefton park comes into its beauty to a whole new degree. With the falling leaves littering the pathways, the vibrant nature is sure to brighten your day! Also, the closeness of the park to Lark Lane lets you grab a sweet treat for the walk.

Try out local coffee shops

It is finally hot drink season, so get rid of those chain locations and experience the amazing independent shops that Liverpool has to offer. Plus ,what’s more chic than becoming a regular at one? It’s giving Chandler from Friends. Small Town Boy on Maryland Street is located within an earshot of LJMU and UOL. They offer some of the best coffee in the city and who can say no to those pastries. Try to snag the cinnamon twist before they sell out!

Visit one of the many bookshops

If you love the smell of books, then this solo date is guaranteed to make you feel as if you stepped out of Notting Hill (sadly without Hugh Grant). From the brand new releases and signings in the Waterstones, to more unique and rare finds in the second hand stores like Reid of Liverpool. There’s nothing better than grabbing a warm drink and browsing the variety of books available, helping to cement the “cool and mysterious” vibes you are trying to uphold.

Wander around the Georgian Quarter

Turn on your Autumn playlist and get your walking shoes on. The Georgian Quarter is a gorgeous turn away from campus. Not only does it have hidden gems dotted around, but the architecture transports you straight to the time period, who needs a new Bridgerton season now? Wandering the cobbled streets is truly an experience that gives off a montage scene in a film. Everyone’s daydreamed about living in a gorgeous house there at some point too. Canon event vibes.

Visit the Walker Art Gallery

Tucked next to Liverpool library and the Museum, stands a staple of great beauty. The Walker Art Gallery holds some of the most beautiful works of art. Don’t get me started on the marble statues. Traversing through the halls of a gallery is a staple action of a main character. Think Louis, Armand and Claudia in Interview with a Vampire. Immersing yourself in culture without having to travel ages? Count us in!

Let this be your sign to take yourself on a solo date next week, or rope your housemates into having a wholesome afternoon out that doesn’t consist of sitting in The Brookhouse after a lecture.