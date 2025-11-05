The Liverpool Traitors: How your university degree would fare in the game of deception

4 hours ago

At last, we have reached the final week of The Celebrity Traitors! On Thursday we say goodbye to the beloved Claudia Winkleman and the Scottish castle – when we find out if the faithful have triumphed or if the traitors have one more Cat (see what we did there) in their bag. From yelling at the screen during the roundtable, to religiously checking social media, the drama of The Traitors is something we’ll all miss in our lives.

Discussing the actions of The Traitors cast is fun enough, but what if we brought this classic game of deception to Liverpool? Imagine the LJMU vs UoL rivalries, the SOTA students vs the STEM students, the list goes on. I’ll pretend to be Claudia for a hot minute while I compile this list of how I think each course would perform on a series of The Liverpool Traitors. Strap in everyone.

Classics

Ah, would it be too obvious to have them as a traitor? The eccentric flair matched with the passion for the histories and literature are a combo that is sure to attract the cloak. I know they joined Stephen in fangirling over the Trojan horse challenge, but I do think they’d be great at spreading theories before the round table, but not so much during it. As savvy as they may be with the references, knowing too much would cause their downfall.

Politics

The politicians, an extremely opinionated lot. I think they would like to take charge and lead the faithfuls. Now whether that would work? Debatable. One thing is for sure, they would build too much of a high profile. As soon as that first round table happens, they would be out. A mixture of the dogmatic confidence and doing way too much would definitely make the players a bit wary.

Architecture

Architecture students are overly nonchalant. Like Kate this season, they never have a concrete opinion on anything, so I don’t think that would change at the round table. A faithful they would be, helpful in the challenges for sure, but quiet during discussions. Ultimately, they would be thought of as a traitor, due to how little they would react over a murder, and banished. They’d really appreciate the medieval stone structure of the castle though, that’s for sure.

Psychology

Now psychology students would go all the way. After all this is the game where you asses people’s behaviour, hello? I feel like they would be overly aware, analysing the body language, it would lead to them definitely being able to catch one traitor. But the need to over analyse everything about a person would lead them to missing the actual evidence presented – a rookie error.

Law

Law is the ultimate faithful. Turns out all that case reading comes in handy. Law would be able to see right through the traitors, being able to go onto the attack during the round tables. They would be able to convince the others to vote, but they would have to be careful that it doesn’t go right into their head, as that ego could make the others gang up on them.

Economics

Claudia would choose them as a traitor, definitely. They would think of themselves to be the perfect traitor, but I fear we would have another Linda like performance incoming. Trying to be discreet and mysterious but are literally unable to keep quiet. Definitely the one that gets betrayed by the others and is voted out quite early on.

Medicine

Ask and you shall receive, the medics would want to be faithful. Since they’ve got too much on their minds to be able to be a devious traitor to add to the mix. I mean, have you seen their timetable? They’d be seen as a guaranteed faithful from the start. They do extremely well in challenges, especially ones that include puzzle solving. The medics would be happy to be a part of an alliance, and would stay loyal to it. Almost like taking the oath, right?

Physics

Another traitor pick from the get-go. Physics students are enigmas. You never know what you will get from them, so they’re the chosen ones to do the in-person murders. I think they would get far into the game, even sprouting fake leads in the round tables. Not afraid to betray their fellow traitors, they are definitely someone to look out for.

Philosophy

Never get into a debate with a philosophy student! They would scream and beg to be a traitor, but Claudia does not comply, so faithful they are. They would take up so much time at the round table. Eventually recruited halfway through by the traitors which makes them ecstatic. If only they knew it was to be a scapegoat.

Music

Secretly wishing to be a traitor but still content with being a faithful, they extrude a calmness into the castle’s energy. They’re just chill. Happy to ally, and ready to give the challengers their all (as long as it doesn’t ruin that cool vibe they’ve got going). I think they could get far as long as they don’t base their theories from peoples preferred genre and bands. When that starts, it’s time to say goodbye.

Happy finale eve everyone!

