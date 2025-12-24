York St John society’s ‘A Gay in a Manger’ play causes backlash amongst Christian students

7 hours ago

A student-run play at York St John has caused backlash amongst Christian students.

The event, on the evening of December 18th, was created and organised by the LGBTQ network society.

Christian students at the university have raised concerns, calling this portrayal “blasphemous” and blaming the University for enabling the event to take place.

A traditional nativity play marks an annual tradition retelling the birth of Jesus in a fun, engaging way. According to the university’s LGBTQ+ network, “A Gay in a Manger” was a “gay nativity story”, providing a new take on the tradition.

Included in the event’s advertisement was the network’s take on the story, including:

“Mary and Jo packed their pride flags and set off on the long journey to the best gay club this side of the Red Sea – Heaven.

“When Queen Herod heard of the new King of the Gays, she began to plot for his downfall for only she could be the Queerest Icon in the Land.”

Christian students were surprised that the Student Union (SU) allowed the event to take place. One student said, in a letter seen by the Telegraph:

“This portrayal is not only blasphemous in a direct sense, but of a particularly offensive and violating nature to adherents of the faith and openly opposing doctrine.

“By allowing this performance to go ahead, the university is supportive of groups who choose to openly mock the Bible.

“We are amazed that York St John supports such an approach. I am certain that you would not allow Muslims at the university to be so treated. I believe that you are discriminating against Christians.”

Student union chief, Donna Smith, responded in a statement to the Telegraph, assuring that the university supports all faiths. She said: “The planned performance has been given consideration of its script and context.

“I have found no evidence that the event constitutes unlawful harassment, discrimination, or hate speech under UK law.

“I believe there will be no use of threatening, abusive words or behaviour intended to stir up religious hatred. I believe this to be a reinterpretation of a religious theme which is protected under artistic expression.”

Jamie Rinkert, a member of the LGBTQ+ Students’ Network told the York Tab their thoughts in response to the Student Union’s defence. They said: “I am proud to work for such an inclusive institution.” They added that “…the students who worked on the script are Christians themselves. The importance of the story is that Jesus came to the earth in mortal form to bring salvation to mankind, and that is the message we shared at our performance on Thursday night.”

The official Disciples of Christ account on X urged the Christian Society to retaliate. They declared: “The Disciples of Christ are calling on the Christian Society at the University to protest the event and get it shut down. Time for Christians to grow a spine.”

Further commentators on X called the show “disgusting” urging “Enough is Enough!!”.

Yet others didn’t seem affected by the modern-day twist on the tradition, with one X member saying: “[Christianity] can survive a parody without outrage.”

The York Tab has contacted York St John and York St John SU for comment.

Featured image via Google Maps/ LGBTQ network.