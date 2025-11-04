Here’s which iconic Liverpool gig venue suits you best, based on your university degree

12 hours ago

From the Cavern Quarter to the Baltic Triangle, music venues are the heart and soul of Liverpool. Whether you’re a jazz lover, raver, indie warrior, or just an all-round music enjoyer, this city has the spot for you. When you’re not knees deep in deadlines or fighting over the washing up with your housemates, get out and spend some time soaking up live music – and that does not include the DJ in Fitzgerald’s at 4am. If you’re stuck for options, here’s which venue we think you would be, based on the degree you do. Take it as a recommendation to get exploring! It’s totally factual and not purely reliant on vibes, obviously.

The Cavern Club

First up of course is the classic Cavern Club, a tourist hotspot for its famous connections to artists like The Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and Cilla Black. Nestled on Matthew Street, those who visit the Cavern tend to be music fanatics, stag and hen parties, or middle-aged Radio 6 dads. With two stages and a different tribute act or band playing every night, the Cavern Club is always bound to be busy, much like any law student at Liverpool. Like a law degree, the Cavern Club seems like a good idea at first, until you turn up and realise how overstimulating it can be. A popular but often regrettable choice, law degrees and the Cavern Club go hand in hand.

The M&S Bank Arena

Or, formerly the Echo Arena, for our scouse readers. Big, loud, and exciting, I’m assigning the M&S Bank to media students – always up for a night out with a “go big or go home” mentality. Having hosted massive artists like Beyonce, Oasis, and Bon Jovi, alongside events like Eurovision and the Netball World Cup, this arena is well-known and a popular choice, like a media degree. Its most recent act being Inhaler also seems very fitting, as one too many media students seem to be Eli Hewson or Bobby Skeetz fangirls.

The Kazimier Stockroom

A summer cocktail in the Kazimier Garden screams psychology student to me. Bubbly and easy going, psychology students seem to flock like social butterflies to the nearest beer garden as soon as the weather hits over 15 degrees. Owned by the team behind Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory (a warehouse known for its sweaty raves), the beloved Kaz Stockroom provides equal energy within a much smaller space. With a 100 person capacity inside, Kaz Stockroom is perfect for emerging artists, with the adjacent garden providing a perfect smoking area to mingle. Also like psychology students, the tiny stockroom is often too loud to handle.

The Liverpool Philharmonic

Unlike the upbeat party atmosphere of many of Liverpool’s music venues, the Liverpool Philharmonic caters to a more niche audience of elderly couples, middle-class mums on a night out, and the occasional student. In this latter category there is a thin line between the quiet, laid-back people who actually enjoy classical music, and the performative, pretentious people who claim to enjoy classical music – avoid this lot at all costs. For the cosy but high-class atmosphere of the Philharmonic, a degree in classics seems like a good match. A stereotypical classics student (whether true or performative) is quiet, studious, and sophisticated, with an affinity for anything high-brow or culturally aesthetic – hence the historic Liverpool Philharmonic is a perfect match.

The Jacaranda

The Jacaranda (or The Jac to its regulars) is the epitome of music in Liverpool. Jacaranda lovers are sociable, laid-back, and enjoy a good drink. With a vinyl shop and cocktail bar upstairs, open mic set up on the ground floor, and a cramped but iconic basement downstairs, The Jac is always heaving with people. I may be biased as a Jacaranda lover myself, but there is nothing as good as music so loud you can’t hear your own thoughts. As it is quintessential to the Liverpool music scene, I’ll give this one to the music students themselves. It’s probably deserved.

Arts Bar

Known mostly for its acoustic and jazz music, Arts Bar Hope Street is a chill and trendy spot in Liverpool – think colourful interior design, slightly pricey cocktails, and dim warm lighting. This venue is made for creative and laid-back individuals, so English Literature students are a perfect fit. With a more lively sister bar in the Baltic Triangle, home to DJ events and upbeat gigs, Arts Bar caters to the wilder party side of English students as well as to their studious side. This venue does the most – providing three separate food menus throughout the day, arranging art classes, hosting open mics. Sounds familiar? Yep, they’re juggling nearly as much as an English student does.

The School of the Arts students are getting some proper representation here – well deserved in my eyes.