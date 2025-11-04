Here’s each type of Liverpool student you’re bound to bump into at Aintree Races this year

2 hours ago

It’s time for the event of the season for all students that celebrate – the races. The day to dress up as if we all have our lives together. The day to spend far too much money on bets and drinks we will regret. The day to bump into every ex-situationship while you’re donning your fanciest attire.

Whether you’re a seasoned attendee, a professional wine smuggler, or just there because you’ve got serious FOMO, you’re destined to come across some wild characters when you’re four Dragon Soops down at 11am. Let’s forget the stresses of deadlines and embrace the Peaky Blinders lifestyle. And just as we’ve gotten over the thrills of Halloween, we turn our attention to all the student characters you’re bound to bump into this year at Aintree Races.

Self-proclaimed gambling pros

When at the races, you can’t help but put a fiver on just on the off chance it comes back lucky. Most people don’t take it all that seriously since we are still financially recovering from Halloween. However, these guys have turned up with dollar signs in their eyes. They truly believe that this is their chance to turn their student loan into a generational fortune, or at least buy them a couple pints.

Prior to the races, they’ve probably had very little interest in anything horse related. Yet, as soon as they step onto the grounds, they become a beacon of racing knowledge. You’ll catch them discussing the horses stats as if they’re professional sporting analysts and how White Rhino or King Turgeon have the best odds. Whether or not any of their knowledge is actually true is debatable, but the confidence with which they discuss it will have you believing them. At other times in the year, you will probably find them discussing their trading stock ventures and regularly losing too much money betting on the footy. They’re defo LJMU business students too.

Daddy’s money babes

Daddy dearest, please can you send me some money for the races?

You’ll catch these girls splashing out on an incredibly expensive bottle of wine or prosecco to carry round with them. They aren’t too fussed about the strategies of the betting. However, they will definitely choose a horse with a fun name or a nice jockey shirt. This will then remind them of their horses back on the family estate and are bound to mention just how much they miss them. They are regulars to their local races back home and know how to have a good time. These girls are also the most likely to turn up on the Invades social media looking incredibly chic.

Photoshoot girlies

These girls aren’t there for the horses, they aren’t even there for the overpriced booze. They’re here for the real reason people go to the races, to dress up “fancy” in a brand new ASOS fit that has been prepped for months. This is their chance to redeem their dignity after one too many socials that included far too much face paint. You’ll find them equipped with a digital camera ready to capture every important angle. They’re prepping to show all their Instagram followers that they’re not just a pretty face, but they’re a sophisticated pretty face at the races! It’s pretty useful to have one of these girls around as they’ll be providing you with some expert content for your Hinge profile. You’d better watch out for them though, because you do NOT want to accidentally get in the way of their pictures.

Sadly for them, those fabulous brand new boots have a heel that is just too high and that jacket is doing nothing to protect them from the November weather. They’ll just about manage to smile through the pain but will end up with a cold and the inability to walk the next day. Think about what they’ve gone through when you see them popping up on your feed the day after. Anything for the pictures, am I right?

Granddad’s wardrobe raiders

Look, our student wardrobes aren’t built for this fancy lifestyle. You can’t exactly rock up in the same attire you would turn up to BaaBar in. It’s no wonder then that you’ll come across some guys who seem to have played dress up in their granddad’s wardrobe. They’re most likely donned with flat caps, waistcoats, and shoes that may be a size or two off. Who cares when they’re sporting the fashion of the 1920’s with pride? They also seem to have decided that the more tartan the better. However, it’s a dangerously fine line they’re walking between fashionista and farmer.

Day drinking fanatics

Halloween encore, day time edition! You will spot these guys double parked with two pints at all times and probably a flask tucked away in their sock. You have to beat away the cold somehow. They’re also most likely to spend more time at the bar than actually watching the races. Stick by them, because those bars get busy quickly and they’ve perfected the technique of getting to the front the fastest. The highlights of their day are the pres at 10 in the morning, and the after party, obvs. They will probably also be shouting for a night out afterwards. The race they do manage to bet on will miraculously be a winner, so drinks on them!

Keep your eyes peeled for these characters at Aintree this year – they’ll haunt your foggy memories of stumbling around with an expensive bottle of wine in your hands for years to come. Almost on par with the mini microphone TikTok stars you’ll bump into as well. It’s enough to send a shiver down your spine.