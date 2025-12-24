The Tab
Fairytale

‘Cheap lousy f*ggot’: The eye-roll reason singer used homophobic slur in Fairytale of New York

Maybe ask yourself why you want to say it so much?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

For literally decades, The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York has been embroiled in a fierce debate surrounding one particular lyric – you know the one.

Look, as a proud queer person, I’ve gone through several standpoints on the use of the word “f*ggot” in The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York. As a teen, I hated it, but as of late, I feel very indifferent to the controversial lyric. In fact, my only real issue is the passion with which people sing it. They seemingly jump at the chance to be homophobic, their volume going up for that one word alone as they belt it with their full chest – I’m looking at you, nan. The debate is arguably more insufferable than the word choice itself, because the LGBTQ+ community has bigger things to worry about than boomers giggling over it in the local pub.

Why did they use ‘f*ggot’ in Fairytale of New York

Written in 1987 by The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan, The Fairytale of New York is actually incredibly dark for a Christmas song. It’s about an Irish immigrant couple’s rough, boozy Christmas Eve in New York City, with the duo butting heads over their failed aspirations for fame and glory. It ends on a slightly lighter note, but by that point, everyone is usually giggling over the word “f*ggot.”

“You scumbag, you maggot / You cheap lousy f****t,” featured singer Kirsty MacColl, who died in 2000, sings.

Shane MacGowan, who died back in 2023, addressed the backlash a few years ago. In a particularly eye-roll worthy moment, he questioned why the gay community would even find it offensive.

“I’ve been told it’s insulting to gays; I don’t understand how that works. Nobody in the band thinks that’s worth a second’s thought,” he said.

Most Read

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s mum speaks out after videos of him homeless go viral

Man with smallest manhood speaks about struggle

Man with officially the world’s smallest p*nis opens up about his hardest struggle in life

But what we said next actually made sense, so he should have just stuck with that. You see, Kirsty’s character is not meant to be a nice loveable person – she’s meant to be the villain.

He explained: “The word was used by the character because it fitted with the way she would speak and with her character. She is not supposed to be a nice person or even a wholesome person. She is a woman of a certain generation at a certain time in history, and she is down on her luck and desperate.

“Not all characters in songs and stories are angels or even decent and respectable, sometimes characters in songs and stories have to be evil or nasty in order to tell the story effectively.”

Just know, if you’re heterosexual and singing the lyric this Christmas, all the gays around you have permission to exclusively refer to you as a breeder for the rest of the day.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Huw John/Shutterstock

More on: Christmas Music Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA
Latest

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre