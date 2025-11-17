Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

1 hour ago

The time of being a silly little fresher has officially come to an end. Assignments can no longer be written in a few hours after getting in from The Raz, and the people you signed a house contract with nearly a year ago are officially your new roomies.

Some people will never understand the highs and lows of second year but you will, and here are a few tips on how to avoid what many have called the “second year curse” – too often labelled as the worst year of your university career. If you want to ensure that spooky season is reserved for Halloween, rather than haunting your entire year, then keep some of this advice in mind.

What is the second year curse?

Long story short, the second year curse is all the mistakes you made in the first year coming back to haunt you! Only joking … kind of. Many people find that in their second year, the excitement of first year starts to fade, and they are left unmotivated, unhappy, and behind. A simple search of the second year curse on TikTok will flood you with stories from second year curse survivors. From crazy housemates who flush your food shop down the toilet, to somehow having worse attendance at uni now than a fresher who was out for two weeks straight. However, do not let this scare you; here is some honest advice on how to have the best second year from someone who had to endure the curse, so you don’t have to.

My most valuable piece of advice is for all you freshers. If any freshers are reading this, I want you to listen very carefully. It’s crucial not to rush into signing a lease with people you don’t know well. Taking your time to find the right housemates will have your future self singing your praises for eternity.

Learning how to actually survive friendship fallouts

So, you’ve moved in with your new housemates. You realise that two weeks in, these people aren’t your cup of tea after all. You panic. What now? It does feel like the end of the world when friendships change, or people show their true colours. Sometimes things don’t work out as you expect, especially when moving into a house with new people. Uni can feel lonely even at the best of times, so friendship troubles only make this feel worse. But I can assure you, you are not alone in feeling lonely. People seem to believe that the only chance to make friends is in first year; however, this is so not true! The fantastic city you currently live in offers so many opportunities to meet new people, and these shouldn’t be wasted.

If you are looking to expand your social circle a bit, an amazing way to do this is to join a society. I did this in my first year, although you can join societies any year, and I am always grateful that I did. It is a perfect chance not only to find a new hobby or perfect an old one, but also to meet new people. There are so many societies to pick from at all the universities in Liverpool, so you are sure to find one that suits you. Have a crack at attending an event hosted by Girls On The Go, which is the UK’s largest girls-only social club! They host weekly workshops such as yoga and pilates to help girls make friends.

If that’s not your vibe, actually attending your lectures and seminars feels like a more obvious path to take. This may sound silly, but you will be surprised who you might meet. Expand that circle! Having social plans does wonders for getting out of that second year slump.

Actually stick to your promise of being an academic weapon

This year is the first time that the assignments you do and the grades you get count. Your free trial is over. This can seem stressful and daunting, but turn those nerves into excitement and perfect your academic life. Firstly, do little and often. Assignments seem to come around so much quicker in second year, and the best way to manage this is to try and stay on top of them. Break down the workload into smaller and more manageable goals that will stop you from feeling overwhelmed.

I like to plan my week on a Sunday evening, making to do lists for each day. I would recommend a weekly or monthly planner so you can plan goals and not forget things. This will allow you to form a routine and improve your time management when it comes to assignments. Gone are the days when you will start the assignment the day before (or maybe those days never really go away).

Now you are all organised, it’s time to do the work. One great way to motivate yourself to get the job done is to romanticise it. Make a new playlist to study to, wear an outfit that makes you feel good and find a cute space that inspires you. Liverpool is brimming with study spots, like Mother Espresso on Wood Street, Liverpool Central Library, more specifically the Picton Reading Room, and Mount Pleasant Campus library, for my LJMU baddies.

It’s all about balance – lock in but don’t forget to clock out

Now it’s time to have some fun. Staying motivated and organised and caring about your grades is all well and good, but let’s be honest, that is not the only reason we are at university. I would say taking breaks, being social and staying active are equally, if not more, significant than your academic work. Never again will we have this little responsibility, so we might as well have fun and make mistakes! Taking breaks from doing uni work could include spending time on a hobby you love, watching a show you like or taking a walk and exploring this wonderful city. Being social is key to having a good time at uni and we know the nightlife here is next to none. Another way to unwind is by staying active – whether you are a pilates princess or you enjoy weightlifting, staying active is essential. Not only will this keep you looking fantastic, you will be feeling fantastic. This is exactly what you need when navigating your second year at uni and all the obstacles that get thrown your way.

So, now you know to avoid becoming a victim to the dreaded second year curse. The most important thing to remember is to have fun, and whatever happens this year, at least you are no longer a silly little fresher.