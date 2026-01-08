Guys, the viral ‘release em’ TikTok sound actually has a super dark origin

1 hour ago

I literally can’t scroll TikTok right now without hearing “1, 2, 1, 2, 3, release ’em.” It’s been used for everything from bra-related jokes to friend reunions, but the original context of the sound is way darker than most people realise.

The audio comes from by rapper Neace Robinson, who was performing her song I Wished That Heaven Had a Phone at a funeral balloon release. In the video, Robinson is mid-performance, emotionally singing lines like, “Lord, I’ve got some things I need to say,” before counting everyone down with, “1, 2, 1, 2, 3, release ’em,” to cue mourners to let go of their balloons.

The song itself isn’t new. I Wished That Heaven Had a Phone was released back in 2019 and is about grieving someone who’s passed away. Robinson regularly performs it at funeral balloon releases and often shares videos of these performances online, including clips from October 2025 and late November 2025. There’s even an official music video for the track.

Since the sound went viral, Robinson has been referred to as the “funeral stud”, with “stud” being LGBTQ slang for a masculine-presenting Black lesbian.

Rather than shying away from the unexpected attention, Robinson appears to have fully embraced the moment. She’s spoken in interviews about the song’s sudden popularity and has reportedly booked even more performances since the clip blew up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Dana (@danielldana)

Unsurprisingly, TikTok wasted no time turning the emotional moment into a meme. Creators tend to use the iconic countdown to “release ’em”. One viral post pairs the audio with the caption, “Girls after surviving the full day in a bra”.

Another jokes: “When I reunite with my friend I haven’t seen in forever and finally release the craziest lore debrief.”

So while the sound might now be synonymous with light-hearted TikToks, its origins are rooted in grief, remembrance, and a very real funeral goodbye.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok