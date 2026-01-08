The Tab

Guys, the viral ‘release em’ TikTok sound actually has a super dark origin

It’s literally a funeral song

Hebe Hancock | Trends

I literally can’t scroll TikTok right now without hearing “1, 2, 1, 2, 3, release ’em.” It’s been used for everything from bra-related jokes to friend reunions, but the original context of the sound is way darker than most people realise.

@lyricvideoz6 release em #releaseem #123releasem #fyppp #viral#lyricsvideo ♬ original sound – May’s lyric videozz

The audio comes from by rapper Neace Robinson, who was performing her song I Wished That Heaven Had a Phone at a funeral balloon release. In the video, Robinson is mid-performance, emotionally singing lines like, “Lord, I’ve got some things I need to say,” before counting everyone down with, “1, 2, 1, 2, 3, release ’em,” to cue mourners to let go of their balloons.

@itsjames.a1 1 2… 123 release em 🔥🔥 #fyp#blowthisup#123releaseem#wishthatheavenhadphone#makemefamous ♬ original sound – jameS

The song itself isn’t new. I Wished That Heaven Had a Phone was released back in 2019 and is about grieving someone who’s passed away. Robinson regularly performs it at funeral balloon releases and often shares videos of these performances online, including clips from October 2025 and late November 2025. There’s even an official music video for the track.

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

@alluringskull @Neace Robinson ♬ original sound – jameS

Since the sound went viral, Robinson has been referred to as the “funeral stud”, with “stud” being LGBTQ slang for a masculine-presenting Black lesbian.

@daydreamingaddictt Your vocals are seriously so good and the songs actually slaps 123 realease em funeral song #funeralsong #heaven #phone @Neace Robinson ♬ original sound – Neace Robinson

Rather than shying away from the unexpected attention, Robinson appears to have fully embraced the moment. She’s spoken in interviews about the song’s sudden popularity and has reportedly booked even more performances since the clip blew up.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Daniel Dana (@danielldana)

Unsurprisingly, TikTok wasted no time turning the emotional moment into a meme. Creators tend to use the iconic countdown to “release ’em”. One viral post pairs the audio with the caption, “Girls after surviving the full day in a bra”.

@eyeheartloafs #fyp #xyzbca #trend #relate #secretaccount ♬ original sound – jameS

Another jokes: “When I reunite with my friend I haven’t seen in forever and finally release the craziest lore debrief.”

@maddylyaz #fpy #funeral #funeralsinger #stud #singing ♬ original sound – patience🥂

So while the sound might now be synonymous with light-hearted TikToks, its origins are rooted in grief, remembrance, and a very real funeral goodbye.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: TikTok Trend Viral
Hebe Hancock | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

It’s all over my TikTok this week, so what on earth actually is 75 medium?!

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Latest

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality

This major slip up from Stephen on The Traitors shows what a terrible Traitor he is

Ellissa Bain

He literally gave himself away

Guys, the viral ‘release em’ TikTok sound actually has a super dark origin

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally a funeral song

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality

This major slip up from Stephen on The Traitors shows what a terrible Traitor he is

Ellissa Bain

He literally gave himself away

Guys, the viral ‘release em’ TikTok sound actually has a super dark origin

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally a funeral song