It’s all over my TikTok this week, so what on earth actually is 75 medium?!

I will not be taking part

It is officially that time of year again. We’ve all entered our annual hibernation phase, drafting up wild, “new year, new me” blueprints that usually end up in the bin by mid-February. But if your TikTok FYP is anything like mine right now, you’ve probably noticed the phrase 75 medium being thrown around a lot.

@elizabeth_obuks My mood for 2026! Starting January with intention not pressure 💕 #75medium #2026goals #glowupjourney #lockin #consistency ♬ original sound – Elizabeth 🫶✨

Last year, we were obsessed with 75 hard, which requires two 45-minute workouts a day (one must be outside, even in a British January, no thanks), a gallon of water, zero booze, and strict dieting. It’s intense, it’s all-or-nothing, and for most of us with a social life or a degree to finish, it’s completely unrealistic.

Then came 75 soft, the “cool girl” version that allowed for social drinking and a weekly rest day. But let’s be real, sometimes soft feels a bit too easy, and hard feels like a one-way ticket to a breakdown. Enter 75 medium.

@bryonybird 75 Medium Day 3 ✔️🎧 #75medium #75challenge #2026goals #fitness #75hard ♬ daylight sped up – rhi xx

So, what actually are the rules?

Think of 75 medium as the Goldilocks of fitness challenges. It’s got enough structure to make you feel like you’re actually doing something, without requiring you to do cardio in a storm at 11pm.

Here is the breakdown of 75 medium:

  • Move for 45 mins: One workout a day. Indoor, outdoor, gym, or a long walk, it counts as long as you’re moving.

  • The 90/10 Rule: Stick to your chosen diet 90% of the time. This leaves room for that inevitable post-club cheesy chips or a Sunday roast without “failing” the whole challenge.

  • Ditch the booze: Mostly. The goal is to avoid alcohol to keep the brain fog at bay.

  • Hydration: You’re meant to drink half your body weight in ounces of water. If you’re around 70kg, that’s roughly 1.2 litres (Way more manageable than lugging around a 4-litre milk jug of water all day).

  • Mindset over matter: Spend 10 minutes a day reading or listening to a podcast that actually teaches you something.

  • Main character energy: 10 minutes of daily meditation to stop you from spiralling.

    @mikaelalouisee for all the girlies thinking of doing 75 hard this new years!!💘💫🎀 #75hard #weightlosstransformation #motivation ♬ original sound – mikaela🪞🪽

Why is everyone obsessed?

The reason this is blowing up is simple: It’s actually sustainable. It’s designed to fit into your life rather than becoming your entire personality.

If you’re looking to reset your life without the unnecessary 6am cold-shower vibes, this might be the one.

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

