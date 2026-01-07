It’s all over my TikTok this week, so what on earth actually is 75 medium?!

3 hours ago

It is officially that time of year again. We’ve all entered our annual hibernation phase, drafting up wild, “new year, new me” blueprints that usually end up in the bin by mid-February. But if your TikTok FYP is anything like mine right now, you’ve probably noticed the phrase 75 medium being thrown around a lot.

Last year, we were obsessed with 75 hard, which requires two 45-minute workouts a day (one must be outside, even in a British January, no thanks), a gallon of water, zero booze, and strict dieting. It’s intense, it’s all-or-nothing, and for most of us with a social life or a degree to finish, it’s completely unrealistic.

Then came 75 soft, the “cool girl” version that allowed for social drinking and a weekly rest day. But let’s be real, sometimes soft feels a bit too easy, and hard feels like a one-way ticket to a breakdown. Enter 75 medium.

So, what actually are the rules?

Think of 75 medium as the Goldilocks of fitness challenges. It’s got enough structure to make you feel like you’re actually doing something, without requiring you to do cardio in a storm at 11pm.

Here is the breakdown of 75 medium:

Move for 45 mins: One workout a day. Indoor, outdoor, gym, or a long walk, it counts as long as you’re moving.

The 90/10 Rule: Stick to your chosen diet 90% of the time. This leaves room for that inevitable post-club cheesy chips or a Sunday roast without “failing” the whole challenge.

Ditch the booze: Mostly. The goal is to avoid alcohol to keep the brain fog at bay.

Hydration: You’re meant to drink half your body weight in ounces of water. If you’re around 70kg, that’s roughly 1.2 litres (Way more manageable than lugging around a 4-litre milk jug of water all day).

Mindset over matter: Spend 10 minutes a day reading or listening to a podcast that actually teaches you something.

Why is everyone obsessed?

The reason this is blowing up is simple: It’s actually sustainable. It’s designed to fit into your life rather than becoming your entire personality.

If you’re looking to reset your life without the unnecessary 6am cold-shower vibes, this might be the one.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@emilypercival