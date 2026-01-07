Ariana Grande posts concerning new photo from Wicked set where she looks distressed

4 hours ago

Almost two months after Wicked: For Good came out, Ariana Grande has just dropped some new photos from the set, and one of them has got people concerned.

The Glinda actress shared the carousel of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday (6th January), which starts with a black and white photo of her side profile on an iPad. There’s then another one of her from the side wearing Glinda’s crown, but it’s the next picture that has got people worried.

Ariana posted a mirror selfie from the Wicked set, where she’s wearing the lilac v-neck sequinned gown she wears on the day Elphaba fakes her death. She’s sucking a lollipop with her thumb up, and her face is wet with tears, like she’s been crying a lot. Her eye makeup is a little smudged too, and she looks really sad.

The picture has gone viral and sparked concern, with one person writing on Twitter: “Is she crying?” Another asked: “Why she look like she just cried her eyes out?” Someone else said: “Is she okay?”

Some people have speculated that the picture was taken after she finished filming Elphaba’s death scene, because she does cry a lot when she thinks her best friend Elphaba has died. Others think it was happy tears after they wrapped filming. Whatever the reason, she does look very distressed.

In the caption, Ariana wrote: “Bubble things. Five and a half years with G.”

Other pictures show her flicking through a binder full of what is presumed to be Wicked notes and scripts, holding her two middle fingers up while dressed as Glinda, wearing a big pair of orange sunglasses, rehearsing and having Glinda fittings.

It feels like one final goodbye to the character who has been such a huge part of her life for the past five years.

