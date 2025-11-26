The Tab

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

The letter is hidden in his clothes

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

If you’re dying to know what the note Fiyero sends to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good says, you’re in luck, because the full message has been revealed.

At the end of the film, Chistery, the flying monkey, delivers a piece of Fiyero’s uniform to Elphaba with a hidden note that explains his plan. It contains instructions for her to fake her death and escape through a secret passageway. Then, they run off together to live in The Land Beyond Oz.

We don’t actually see the note, but we do see the letter in the Wicked stage show. This is what it says.

“Dearest Elphaba, Miraculously, I’ve managed to escape thanks to the spell you’ve cast on me. I’ve had to pay a great price, but my love is still strong for you. I only hope that you will still want me when we next meet. I have a plan for us, and I will come to you and explain it. Tell No One I am still ALIVE! My only hope — OUR ONLY HOPE IS FOR ALL OF OZ TO THINK I’M DEAD.”

Obviously the film’s letter would have to be slightly different and include a few more specific instructions telling Elphaba to fake her death. However, it would have been very similar.

Speaking about why they didn’t show the note in the scene to Entertainment Weekly, the film’s director Jon M. Chu said: “That piece of clothing has a note on it. We didn’t want to do a close-up on that because it would’ve been too much too soon.

“We need, as an audience, to believe in the story that’s being told. I think she does know that he’s alive, of course, and that he’s become this thing. But I don’t think she’s seen who he is for sure until she looks at him there. It’s a different idea of knowing that he’s turned into the thing and then seeing him.”

Featured image by: Universal Pictures 

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
‘This is weird’: A controversial new Wicked TikTok trend is getting lots of backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some are saying it’s racially insensitive

The SERIOUSLY unhinged beauty treatments Vogue Williams has had, including salmon sperm

Hebe Hancock

It’s a long list

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Ready to go home for Christmas, Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

Uni ends, Christmas begins – nostalgia, friendships, festive chaos, and the long road to January exams.

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Jessica Owen

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Harrison Brocklehurst

People can’t decide if it’s mean spirited or just banter between mates

