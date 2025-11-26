What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

30 mins ago

If you’re dying to know what the note Fiyero sends to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good says, you’re in luck, because the full message has been revealed.

At the end of the film, Chistery, the flying monkey, delivers a piece of Fiyero’s uniform to Elphaba with a hidden note that explains his plan. It contains instructions for her to fake her death and escape through a secret passageway. Then, they run off together to live in The Land Beyond Oz.

We don’t actually see the note, but we do see the letter in the Wicked stage show. This is what it says.

“Dearest Elphaba, Miraculously, I’ve managed to escape thanks to the spell you’ve cast on me. I’ve had to pay a great price, but my love is still strong for you. I only hope that you will still want me when we next meet. I have a plan for us, and I will come to you and explain it. Tell No One I am still ALIVE! My only hope — OUR ONLY HOPE IS FOR ALL OF OZ TO THINK I’M DEAD.”

Obviously the film’s letter would have to be slightly different and include a few more specific instructions telling Elphaba to fake her death. However, it would have been very similar.

Speaking about why they didn’t show the note in the scene to Entertainment Weekly, the film’s director Jon M. Chu said: “That piece of clothing has a note on it. We didn’t want to do a close-up on that because it would’ve been too much too soon.

“We need, as an audience, to believe in the story that’s being told. I think she does know that he’s alive, of course, and that he’s become this thing. But I don’t think she’s seen who he is for sure until she looks at him there. It’s a different idea of knowing that he’s turned into the thing and then seeing him.”

Featured image by: Universal Pictures