A spicy Glinda and Fiyero scene was CUT from Wicked: For Good, for the wildest reason

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey got very passionate

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Wicked: For Good is finally out in cinemas worldwide and the much-anticipated film was supposed to include a super racy scene between Glinda and Fiyero – but it got cut!

Yes, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey got it on for a passionate love scene which never made it into the movie because it was TOO SPICY. I can’t deal with this.

“There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful but a little too passionate,” screenwriter Dana Fox told Deadline.

“Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba and made it too hard to make it ok that Elphaba ran off with him. It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together.”

She felt like the scene would have ruined Elphaba and Fiyero’s love story. At the end of the film, Elphaba fakes her death and they run away together to live in The Land Beyond Oz.

Credit: Universal Pictures

“It was like a feeling that he really did love her, which he does care about Glinda a lot, don’t get me wrong. But he likes her in a different way,” Fox added. “But this scene was too romantic, so it was like, ‘Oh, we can’t know that because then our brains will explode when he doesn’t choose her in the end.”

She continued: “And then we’ll hate Elphaba, Glinda and Fiyero.’ So, I think it was a good cut because it was too adorable that you simply couldn’t handle it.”

Basically, they knew that if they included the passionate kissing scene people would ship Glinda and Fiyero a lot more than Elphaba and Fiyero. I mean, they’re not wrong.

The screenwriter said there’s nothing she regrets cutting from the film, and everything that got cut was for “exactly the right reasons”. I really hope they release the scene one day one day.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures 

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Ready to go home for Christmas, Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

Uni ends, Christmas begins – nostalgia, friendships, festive chaos, and the long road to January exams.

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Jessica Owen

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Harrison Brocklehurst

People can’t decide if it’s mean spirited or just banter between mates

Feeling thirsty? Here are five places to get a rejuvenating smoothie in Exeter

Georgia Birkwieser

Because balance is key

Man admits causing death of ‘beautiful, kind’ Durham University student in fatal crash

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes failed to stop after hitting Abigail Eggleston

The creators finally address how the Stranger Things cast have wildly out-aged their roles

Hebe Hancock

They’re five years older than they should be

