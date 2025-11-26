A spicy Glinda and Fiyero scene was CUT from Wicked: For Good, for the wildest reason

2 hours ago

Wicked: For Good is finally out in cinemas worldwide and the much-anticipated film was supposed to include a super racy scene between Glinda and Fiyero – but it got cut!

Yes, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey got it on for a passionate love scene which never made it into the movie because it was TOO SPICY. I can’t deal with this.

“There was a scene between Fiyero and Glinda that we cut in which they kissed; it was romantic and beautiful but a little too passionate,” screenwriter Dana Fox told Deadline.

“Seeing that made it too hard to watch him make the choice he makes to be with Elphaba and made it too hard to make it ok that Elphaba ran off with him. It was too real that he and Glinda were actually feeling something together.”

She felt like the scene would have ruined Elphaba and Fiyero’s love story. At the end of the film, Elphaba fakes her death and they run away together to live in The Land Beyond Oz.

“It was like a feeling that he really did love her, which he does care about Glinda a lot, don’t get me wrong. But he likes her in a different way,” Fox added. “But this scene was too romantic, so it was like, ‘Oh, we can’t know that because then our brains will explode when he doesn’t choose her in the end.”

She continued: “And then we’ll hate Elphaba, Glinda and Fiyero.’ So, I think it was a good cut because it was too adorable that you simply couldn’t handle it.”

Basically, they knew that if they included the passionate kissing scene people would ship Glinda and Fiyero a lot more than Elphaba and Fiyero. I mean, they’re not wrong.

The screenwriter said there’s nothing she regrets cutting from the film, and everything that got cut was for “exactly the right reasons”. I really hope they release the scene one day one day.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures