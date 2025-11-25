People have translated the tragic spell Glinda was shown at the end of Wicked, and I’m bawling

2 hours ago

In some of the final shots of Wicked: For Good, Glinda seemingly unlocks her magic as the Grimmerie shows her the spell she requires.

Doing away with the lore set out in both the book and the stage production, Wicked director Jon M. Chu decided to have Glinda finally step into her role as the good witch. The Grimmerie, which is actually The Lesser Key of Solomon, responds to her in the same way it did for Elphaba.

“I love it so much because I do believe that her magic at the end is earned. I think in this film, she’s actually propelled into having a higher consciousness into not just sort of sitting with this fake facade,” Ariana Grande said. “As each traumatic event takes place over the course of this film, it’s propelling her to her true goodness. You learn from trauma, you learn from grief. You have no choice. In the end, the reward is that much greater; she does get her magic.”

Now, thanks to people on Twitter, we finally know what the spell was for. Not to sound dramatic, but prepare yourself.

Here’s the spell Glinda is shown at the end of Wicked: For Good

In Wicked: For Good, the Grimmerie unfurls to show Glinda the spell she most requires. It showed two golden hands on the page, surrounded by text in the ancient language of the spellbook.

At first, people on Twitter clocked the references to For Good, with the handprints alluding to the lyrics, “Like a handprint on my heart.” But it doesn’t stop there, because the spell itself is beyond gutting.

According to translations, the spell the Grimmerie offers Glinda is an incantation for soothing and mending pain and fear. With Elphaba and Fiyero believed dead, it’s certainly reasonable that Glinda would be in a great deal of pain.

WICKED: FOR GOOD SPOILERS the spell the grimmerie opened to for glinda is for easing and soothing pain and fear 😭😭 (thanks to my grimmerie popcorn bucket & oomf @adoraweisz) https://t.co/L3G8HDRkee pic.twitter.com/9p1FIv3u6M — gabi 🫧 wfg spoilers (@magnifcntlygay) November 23, 2025

Reacting to the devastating tidbit, one person wrote: “Five minutes of being acquainted with Glinda and the Grimmerie immediately determined she was in dire need of an anti suicide spell lmao. It watched her walk up to that high ass balcony and went Girl, omg here. Damn.”

“Magic book telling you to get therapy is crazy,” another said.

Someone else added: “Of *all* the spells it could’ve opened to, it chose one meant to calm pain and fear? That’s such peak ‘the book knows their bond’ energy. Your Grimmerie popcorn bucket lore-drop is elite behaviour.”

Who needs sertraline when you’ve got the Grimmerie?