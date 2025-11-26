How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Here are all the timings you need to know

31 mins ago

If you’re going to see Wicked: For Good this week, you probably want to know if there are trailers before the film. The run time is two hours and 18 minutes, but movies don’t usually start until after the trailers, so you can get to the cinema a bit later. Here are how long the previews and adverts before the film in both the UK and the US.

So, how long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good at cinemas in the UK?

All cinemas are showing a full 25 minutes of adverts and trailers before Wicked: For Good, including Vue, Cineworld and Odeon. That brings the total time in the cinema to two hours and 43 minutes if you arrive at the scheduled start time. Or, you can get to the cinema about 15 to 20 minutes late, and you shouldn’t miss any of the film.

The trailers showing in the UK before Wicked: For Good are Anaconda, Wuthering Heights, The Housemaid, Magic Faraway Tree, Zootropolis 2, Mario Galaxy and Michael.

And how long are the previews before Wicked: For Good at US theatres?

There are previews before Wicked: For Good at US theatres too, but the length of them varies slightly. Most people are saying they had to watch 20 to 30 minutes of trailers before the film started, especially at Cinemark. However, it appears as though some cinemas like Regal are only showing two or three trailers, which means the movie would start a lot earlier.

So, you’re probably best to arrive at the cinema at the scheduled start time that’s shown on your ticket to make sure you don’t miss any of Wicked: For Good. It won’t be coming to streaming for a few months, so if you miss the start, you’ve got a long time to wait until you can watch it.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures