Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

1 hour ago

People have just realised that Ariana Grande actually spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good a whole year ago, when the first part came out.

The second instalment arrived in cinemas last week, following Elphaba as she lives in exile at the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda enjoys life at the palace in Emerald City.

Everyone loves the final frame of the film, a wholesome flashback which sees Glinda and Elphaba sitting in a poppy field during their university days. In the scene, Glinda, wearing a white shawl, whispers something into Elphaba’s ear, and this recreates the iconic Broadway musical poster that everyone knows and loves.

However, Ariana Grande actually revealed this was going to happen in Wicked: For Good in an interview on the Wicked press tour last year.

She was speaking about all the outfits she stole from the set and said: “My Shiz one uniform, my Shiz two uniform, my Shiz three uniform.” Ariana then added: “Oh I did steal my cardigan with the hood that I whisper, not whisper, but I am looking at you [Cynthia Erivo] in the field.”

She literally described the entire final scene of the film in detail and tried to cleverly hide the fact she accidentally revealed the “whisper,” which was a major spoiler for the ending.

“I never clocked it as a slip-up at the time but now we know it was the final shot of the second movie – the nod to the original Broadway poster,” one person said on TikTok.

Someone else commented: “OMG THE WAY THAT WAS A MAJOR SPOILER AND NO ONE NOTICED.”

Even the director Jon M. Chu has revealed he fought to keep the scene hidden from studio bosses so they wouldn’t use it in marketing material and ruin the surprise.

“I was always going to end on the whisper,” he told Business Insider. “Do you know how hard it was to force Universal to never use it in any marketing material? They even had a poster of it for the first movie, and I was like, ‘Why are we releasing this poster? We should never acknowledge the whisper. Never. Never.

“I wanted it to feel like we didn’t care about it, then suddenly it’s the last shot in For Good. So the studio never saw that final shot. I imposed a huge thing: ‘Do not show this shot!’ They wanted it so badly.”

Featured image by: Universal Pictures