The Tab

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

She literally described the whole thing

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People have just realised that Ariana Grande actually spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good a whole year ago, when the first part came out.

The second instalment arrived in cinemas last week, following Elphaba as she lives in exile at the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda enjoys life at the palace in Emerald City.

Everyone loves the final frame of the film, a wholesome flashback which sees Glinda and Elphaba sitting in a poppy field during their university days. In the scene, Glinda, wearing a white shawl, whispers something into Elphaba’s ear, and this recreates the iconic Broadway musical poster that everyone knows and loves.

Credit: Universal Pictures

However, Ariana Grande actually revealed this was going to happen in Wicked: For Good in an interview on the Wicked press tour last year.

She was speaking about all the outfits she stole from the set and said: “My Shiz one uniform, my Shiz two uniform, my Shiz three uniform.” Ariana then added: “Oh I did steal my cardigan with the hood that I whisper, not whisper, but I am looking at you [Cynthia Erivo] in the field.”

She literally described the entire final scene of the film in detail and tried to cleverly hide the fact she accidentally revealed the “whisper,” which was a major spoiler for the ending.

@soph98ire

I never clocked it as a slip-up at the time but now we know it was the final shot of the second movie – the nod to the original Broadway poster🥹 #wickedforgood #arianagrande #cynthiaerivo #glinda #elphaba @arianagrande @Wicked: For Good @Cynthia Erivo

♬ original sound – soph98ire

“I never clocked it as a slip-up at the time but now we know it was the final shot of the second movie – the nod to the original Broadway poster,” one person said on TikTok.

Someone else commented: “OMG THE WAY THAT WAS A MAJOR SPOILER AND NO ONE NOTICED.”

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

Even the director Jon M. Chu has revealed he fought to keep the scene hidden from studio bosses so they wouldn’t use it in marketing material and ruin the surprise.

“I was always going to end on the whisper,” he told Business Insider. “Do you know how hard it was to force Universal to never use it in any marketing material? They even had a poster of it for the first movie, and I was like, ‘Why are we releasing this poster? We should never acknowledge the whisper. Never. Never.

“I wanted it to feel like we didn’t care about it, then suddenly it’s the last shot in For Good. So the studio never saw that final shot. I imposed a huge thing: ‘Do not show this shot!’ They wanted it so badly.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by: Universal Pictures 

More on: Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Film Wicked
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The Wizaard

The Wizard is obviously a fake name in Wicked, because his real name is nine words long and WILD

wicked elphaba fiyero as long as you're mine scene

The reason Elphaba and Fiyero’s scene in Wicked: For Good wasn’t as spicy as the musical

Ariana Grande

People have translated the tragic spell Glinda was shown at the end of Wicked, and I’m bawling

Latest

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around