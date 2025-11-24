Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

2 hours ago

The final scene of Wicked: For Good iconically recreates the famous musical’s poster and everyone wants to know what Glinda was whispering to Elphaba. Sadly, we’ll never know, and Cynthia Erivo has explained why.

After Elphaba fakes her death, the film flashes back to the iconic duo’s university days and shows them sitting in a poppy field together. Glinda, who is wearing a white shawl, turns and whispers something in Elphaba’s ear, and that’s where the movie ends.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good

Speaking to Today, Cynthia Erivo said she will “never say” what Ariana Grande whispered to her because it’s a “really intimate” moment that she wants to keep between them.

“I think it’s why this movie feels the way it feels, because there are so many really beautifully intimate, sweet, private moments that you end up watching on the screen,” she revealed.

The director Jonathan Chu added: “I’m the only one who knows what the girls were saying to each other. And they may have been even lying to me, so I could see them definitely whispering something that’s not what they said to me. And I will never reveal that. That’s for sure.”

We don’t need to know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba, because the scene says it all

The final scene is based on the Broadway poster, and we have no idea what they were saying in the poster either, which is what makes it so iconic.

“That image is not in the show, it was just on a poster, and the poster becomes so iconic,” director Chu added “There’s like, dissertations about that design, like, what are they saying? What does it mean? Is that friendship? Is that subversive? Is that a secret plan?”

Ultimately, we don’t need to know, because the scene is just a magical symbol of their friendship. What they say to each other isn’t relevant, but the way they intimately hug each other in the poppy field is what really matters.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures